LISTEN: IHSA basketball state finals recap | No Shot Clock, Episode 138
There’s a lot to cover after a busy weekend of state championship basketball: Where does Glenbard West rank among the state’s all-time great teams? How did the new format go? Was the return to Champaign a success?
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien take a look back at the Illinois High School Association’s state finals.
There’s a lot to cover after a busy weekend of state championship basketball: Where does Glenbard West rank among the state’s all-time great teams? How did the new format go? Was the return to Champaign a success?
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
In This Stream
The Latest
It doesn’t matter if you don’t know Arthur Miller from Miller Hi-Life; “Wife of a Salesman” stands on its own.
The designated hours, instituted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, will be in place until April 17 for members 60 and older, health workers and first-responders.
His resignation follows the recent departure of tollway board chairman Will Evans, who was in a power struggle with Alvarez since 2019, when they both were hired.
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that pitching was the front office’s “biggest focus.”
The strategic blunders of Russian armor symbolize the ill-considered folly of invading Ukraine.