Tuesday, March 15, 2022
LISTEN: IHSA basketball state finals recap | No Shot Clock, Episode 138

There’s a lot to cover after a busy weekend of state championship basketball: Where does Glenbard West rank among the state’s all-time great teams? How did the new format go? Was the return to Champaign a success?

Michael O'Brien By Michael O'Brien
 March 15, 2022 12:52 PM
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien take a look back at the Illinois High School Association’s state finals. 

There’s a lot to cover after a busy weekend of state championship basketball: Where does Glenbard West rank among the state’s all-time great teams? How did the new format go? Was the return to Champaign a success?

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

IHSA basketball state finals coverage
Recapping the IHSA basketball state finals
Glenbard West caps magical season with dominant win in Class 4A title game
Mission accomplished: Yorkville Christian, Jaden Schutt live up to expectations, win Class 1A state title
