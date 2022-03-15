The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Missing woman in Evanston ‘a leader and advocate for the trans community’

Elise Malary, 31, last had contact with her family last Wednesday, police said.

 March 16, 2022 01:35 PM
Elise Malary was reported missing by a family member March 11, 2022.

A woman described as a “leader and advocate for the trans community” has been reported missing in Evanston.

Elise Malary, 31, was reported missing by a family member on March 11, Evanston police said. She last had contact with her family two days earlier.

Police say she was last seen in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue. They say their investigation doesn’t indicate any foul play.

Her car was found late Tuesday afternoon in a city parking lot at Hinmand Avenue and South Boulevard, according to police, who wouldn’t comment further.

“Elise has been a good friend of mine and someone who has [been] a leader and advocate for the trans community. Her smile and energy lights up every room she is in,” Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said in a Facebook post Monday. “We all want to see her back and safe at home.”

Police asked anyone with information on Malary’s whereabouts to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.

