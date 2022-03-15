The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
College Sports Sports Columnists

NCAA Tournament: Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer finally has his shot at postseason glory

And if time is running out, the score is close and the ball is looking for a hero to send it spinning toward the rim? “I’ll be ready,” Plummer says.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
 March 15, 2022 06:02 PM
SHARE NCAA Tournament: Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer finally has his shot at postseason glory
Illinois v Indiana

Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer lines up a three in a win at Indiana.

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Show of hands: Who remembers the jumper swished by skinny North Carolina freshman Michael Jordan to beat Georgetown in 1982? Or the dunk by North Carolina State’s Lorenzo Charles to shock Houston in 1983? Or the shot by Indiana’s Keith Smart to beat Indiana in 1987? Or the one by Duke’s Christian Laettner to beat Kentucky in 1992?

But then, those questions are kind of silly. If you’re old enough, you remember all those iconic NCAA Tournament baskets. Of course you do.

Two-point shots, all. How quaint.

For a long time now, though, the three-point line has been where glory and despair meet. That’s true in basketball on the whole and especially so during the Big Dance. If you don’t have a shot in your highlight reel like the one Valparaiso’s Bryce Drew hit to upset Mississippi in 1998 or the one Loyola’s Donte Ingram buried to stun Miami in 2018, you’re probably not in the March magic club.

Still yet to be topped is the 2005 explosion by Illinois to erase a late 15-point deficit against Arizona and win in overtime for a spot in the Final Four. Images of three-point shots flood back instantly: two each by Deron Williams and Luther Head in the wild closing minutes of regulation, and two more by Williams in OT. Goodness, it was something.

But so was Mario Chalmers’ three — over the outstretched arm of Derrick Rose — to get Kansas to overtime against Memphis in the 2008 title game. So was Davidson’s baby-faced Stephen Curry shooting down Gonzaga, Georgetown and Wisconsin — they never had a chance — in 2008. In 2010, Northern Iowa’s Ali Farokhmanesh (who?) had the audacity to drain the three that sent top-seeded Kansas packing. Villanova’s Kris Jenkins won the title with a buzzer-beating three against North Carolina in 2018. Last year, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a 40-footer at the buzzer to beat UCLA in a Final Four semifinal.

Each magic act, as great as the last.

What the heck does any of this have to do with Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer? Maybe nothing. Maybe he’ll experience his first and only NCAA Tournament without writing his name indelibly into postseason lore. After arriving at Illinois as a graduate transfer from Utah for a “super senior” season allowed because of the pandemic — and stepping on the court for the first time as an Illini at 24 years old — Plummer could go quietly into the next chapter of his life.

But he also is a three-point shooter more than capable of pulling off something unforgettable. If the Illini are going to have the tournament success they dream of, Plummer will have to shoot them over the top.

“If it happens, it’s not going to be a surprise to me,” he said. “Because I’m ready for that.”

Plummer played his first two college seasons at Arizona Western College, moving there from his native Puerto Rico. He played his next two at Utah, a short, stocky, springy lefty on a nondescript team headed nowhere. Forgettable is Plummer burying 11 threes — that’s right, 11 — in his first Pac-12 tournament game but losing anyway. How fortunate he and Illinois are to have found each other.

“I know that a lot of players want to be in a situation like this,” he said.

Plummer, the Illini’s second-leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, has made 93 threes this season. Only Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford (99), Villanova’s Collin Gillespie (98) and Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi (95) have made more among all players from the major conferences.

Coming off the Illini’s clankfest against Indiana in the Big Ten tournament, Plummer is itching for a hot streak. And when he gets on one of those, he can be brilliant. Like he was in going 8-for-10 from long range against Ohio State and 6-for-9 against Michigan in back-to-back games in February, and when he went 7-for-9 at Kansas State and 6-for-11 against Texas Rio Grande Valley in back-to-back games in November.

Streaks like those are what he pictured for himself if only he would ever have a chance to play in the Big Dance. It feels funny to point out a pandemic “bright side,” but this chance Plummer wouldn’t have otherwise had is a gift.

“I was, like, sitting back and just watching [tournament] games before,” he said. “I saw all these fans and people going crazy for their schools and was like, ‘I want to be like that. I want to have that feeling.’ So right now I’m in that position, and I can tell how special it is.”

It’s an opportunity he plans not to waste.

“I’ve played a lot of years of basketball, been in a lot of situations, under pressure, nervous, a lot of people talking smack about me,” he said. “I’ve been in a lot of different situations in my life, and I know I’m ready for anything. I’m always focused, always going to be ready to do my best.”

And if time should be running out, the score close and the ball looking for a hero to send it spinning toward the rim?

“In my mind,” Plummer said, “I’m like, five … four … three …”

Any kid who’s picked up a ball has done that countdown — alone in a gym, in a park, in an alley, in the driveway.

But a March magician does it onstage, under the lights, before a mesmerized audience hoping to not believe what it just saw.

Five … four … three …

With the emphasis on “three.”

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn among three Big Ten players on AP All-America first team
Hey, guys, how about giving education the old college try?
DePaul returns to the NCAA Tournament after two-year absence
On Illinois vs. Loyola not happening again and other guarantees about which we have no idea
They’ve got the look: Arizona Wildcats are my pick to win the NCAA Tournament
Illinois, Loyola put in NCAA Tournament South Regional, will open in Pittsburgh
The Latest
merlin_104548640.jpg
Chicago
Rogers Park tenants seek fixes after renovations left faulty stoves, bug infestations
Residents from Northpoint Apartments in the city’s Far North Side went public Tuesday after months of trying to get repairs done to solve bug infestations, issues with their appliances and proper heat in their homes. Related Midwest said it’s invested $21 million in repairs at the federally subsidized housing complex.
By Elvia Malagón
March 15, 2022 06:32 PM
Dr. Allison Arwady listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters, during a press conference at City Hall last month.
Coronavirus
Chicago in ‘much better place’ now than ‘any other point in the pandemic’ — but don’t ditch those masks just yet
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady advised Chicagoans to enjoy the sense of normalcy during the lull in cases — but to be ready for mitigations to return in case of another surge. Arwady added any such move would just be “temporary,” and “hopefully, it’s not something we’ll need again.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 15, 2022 06:30 PM
IMG_4286.jpg
White Sox
Josh Harrison brings his good reputation, and hopefully more, to White Sox infield
“He was a real good fit for us and it worked out,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s what you look for.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 15, 2022 06:16 PM
Former Chicago Public Schools principal Kurt Jones outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse during his bench trial July 20.
Education
Ex-CPS principal sues school cafeteria worker, CPD detective who charged him
Now that his criminal case is over, Kurt Jones is heading to federal court, accusing the cafeteria worker and detective of violating his civil rights “by having him arrested and prosecuted for these crimes.”
By Nader Issa
March 15, 2022 06:16 PM
showimage.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Missing woman last seen in Evanston
Elise Malary, 31, last had contact with her family last Wednesday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 15, 2022 06:01 PM