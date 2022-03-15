The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Activists, some City Council members saddened by no charges in Toledo, Alvarez shootings

“We are all sad right now. Little Village is sad,” said Baltazar Enriquez, a community organizer.

Manny Ramos By Manny RamosFran Spielman
 March 15, 2022 08:00 PM
SHARE Activists, some City Council members saddened by no charges in Toledo, Alvarez shootings
A supporter lift his fist in the air at the memorial site where Adam Toledo was shot and killed near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village.

A supporter lifts his fist in the air at the memorial site where Adam Toledo was shot and killed near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village in 2021.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Little Village organizers, Latino leaders and some City Council members are disappointed and saddened that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx won’t file criminal charges against the Chicago Police officers who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez in two separate foot pursuits last year.

“This was a child who was killed by the police and of course it hurts,” activist Baltazar Enriquez said of the shooting of Adam Toledo last year in Little Village. He was one of a handful of community organizers that helped lead protests to protest the shootings around the city. “ ... We are all sad right now. Little Village is sad.”

But Enriquez said activists weren’t expecting charges; state’s attorneys in Cook County over the years have historically been reluctant to charge police officers with crimes. Foxx said she couldn’t charge the officers in either case because both reasonably feared for their lives.

“Besides the conviction of the officer who killed Laquan McDonald, that office has routinely shown a police officer can shoot just about anyone and not be charged,” he said. “Police officers have impunity, and they know it.”

Related

Arturo Jáuregui, an attorney with the Pilsen Law Center, said Tuesday, “There is something very fundamental here that if the city and Police Department expects to have trust in them then the system needs to hold police accountable for their actions.”

Arturo Jáuregui, an attorney with the Pilsen Law Center, said Tuesday, “There is something very fundamental here that if the city and Police Department expects to have trust in them then the system needs to hold police accountable for their actions.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Arturo Jáuregui, an attorney with the Pilsen Law Center, and a coalition of Latino leaders demanded the Chicago Police Department place a moratorium on foot pursuits following the death of both Alvarez and Toledo. They later called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the events that led to Toledo’s death.

But, he said, that call will probably go unanswered now that the states attorney’s office has “tainted” the case.

“That may be a difficult road to follow now that the state’s attorney painted the case with such a broad stroke because now the U.S. Attorney General’s office will probably determine it is a local issue and choose not to bring charges,” Jáuregui said. “It’s disappointing to the extent that this has occurred and is why it is more of a pressing case that the city of Chicago come up with a foot pursuit policy.”

Jáuregui said he and others have contributed their thoughts to CPD’s temporary foot pursuit policy but says more needs to be done,” he said.

“There is something very fundamental here that if the city and Police Department expects to have trust in them then the system needs to hold police accountable for their actions.”

Ald. Mike Rodriguez (22nd), whose ward includes the Little Village alley where Toledo was shot, said a criminal case should have been pursued because “bringing charges allows the public to make a decision on a just verdict for these individuals. ... I’m disappointed that a jury of peers won’t be able to decide if the shooting is actually just or not.”

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said by not filing charges against the officers, it sends a message to the public “these kinds of practices have been normalized.”

“Operating like nothing happened will leave many people in the community, including myself, with great concern of other cases that happen like this. To see these practices being normalized without any accountability is a great concern,” Sigcho-Lopez said.

Others praised Foxx’s decision not to bring charges.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said the state’s attorney made “100 percent the right decision” in both cases.

“Clearly, both Toledo and Alvarez had weapons. Police were in pursuit. And, unfortunately, those two individuals lost their lives. The officers didn’t do it with malice. They did it chasing people who were armed running through our communities,” Lopez said.

John Catanzara, who heads the Fraternal Order of Police, said there “should have been a much more rapid path” to Foxx’s decision and said it was clear to experts on the use of force that the shootings were justified.

“Sadly, [the officers] had this hanging over their heads for a year,” he said.

Contributing: Frank Main

Next Up In Default
Pandemic progress report: Chicago in ‘much better place’ now than ‘any other point’ — but don’t ditch those masks just yet
No criminal charges against Chicago Police officers in fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
Rogers Park tenants seek fixes after renovations left faulty stoves, bug infestations
Ex-CPS principal sues school cafeteria worker, CPD detective who charged him
Missing woman last seen in Evanston
Sales rep charged in fraud scheme at Brennemann Elementary School
The Latest
Reba McEntire, performs onstage during Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The legendary country singer will release a CD and DVD filled with hymns titled&nbsp;“My Chains Are Gone,” on March 25.
Music
It’s all happy trails for Reba McEntire on new road trek
“I’m happier than I’ve been in so long, and I thank God every day for that blessing,” says McEntire.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
March 15, 2022 07:48 PM
Dr. Allison Arwady listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters, during a press conference at City Hall last month.
Coronavirus
Pandemic progress report: Chicago in ‘much better place’ now than ‘any other point’ — but don’t ditch those masks just yet
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady advised Chicagoans to enjoy the sense of normalcy — but to be ready for mitigations to return in case of another surge. Arwady added any such move would just be “temporary,” and “hopefully, it’s not something we’ll need again.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 15, 2022 07:36 PM
poles.jpg
Bears
Another quiet day in free agency as Bears GM Ryan Poles seems to keep eye on future
Poles needs to replenish the roster and support QB Justin Fields, but not at the risk of cramping his massive opportunity in 2023.
By Jason Lieser
March 15, 2022 07:25 PM
1025390664_78306341.JPG
White Sox
A stronger Lucas Giolito adds 20 pounds to 6-6 frame
White Sox right-hander builds up strength in lower half
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 15, 2022 07:15 PM
merlin_104548640.jpg
Chicago
Rogers Park tenants seek fixes after renovations left faulty stoves, bug infestations
Residents from Northpoint Apartments in the city’s Far North Side went public Tuesday after months of trying to get repairs done to solve bug infestations, issues with their appliances and proper heat in their homes. Related Midwest said it’s invested $21 million in repairs at the federally subsidized housing complex.
By Elvia Malagón
March 15, 2022 06:32 PM