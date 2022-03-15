Anthony Rizzo agrees to 2-year, $32 million deal with Yankees

NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the Yankees, agreeing late Tuesday to a two-year, $32 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired from the Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBI and a .783 OPS last season, including .249 with eight homers, 21 RBI and a .768 OPS in 49 games for the Yankees.

Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won four Gold Gloves.

The deal makes it less likely the Yankees will sign former Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman. It also creates uncertainty for returning first baseman Luke Voit, the 2020 American League home-run champion whose 2021 season was wrecked by injury.

Rizzo said in June that he had not received a coronavirus vaccine, adding “as we continue to get more data, I’ll continue to be more educated on it.”

Unless New York City changes its requirement, he will need to be vaccinated in order to play at Yankee Stadium. New York City mandates that every private-sector employee be inoculated against the coronavirus.

Earlier Tuesday, Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccination status. Unvaccinated players also will not be allowed to play in Toronto against the division-rival Blue Jays because of Canadian entry laws.

Both Rizzo and outfielder Joey Gallo, a strikeout-prone left-handed hitter, were the Yankees’ primary acquisitions at last summer’s trade deadline. Before the deals, DJ LeMahieu had been getting significant playing time at first.

Rizzo began his career with the Padres in 2011, then went to the Cubs in 2012. He is a career .268 hitter with 251 home runs and 814 RBI. For the Cubs, he hit at least 25 homers and drove in more than 100 runs in each season from 2015 to 2018. He finished fourth in -National League MVP voting in 2015 and 2016, helping lead the Cubs to a World Series title in the latter.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has been busy since the end of the lockout. The Yankees acquired former AL MVP Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Twins on Sunday for catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.