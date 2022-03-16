Horoscope for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Moon Alert

After noon Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You want to get better organized. You might have to work on behalf of someone else. Personal health issues could also be a consideration, as well as an increased focus on a pet. This is the perfect day to get your ducks in a row.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Lucky you! This is a lighthearted day. Enjoy pleasant outings, playful times with children, sports events and planning vacations. In fact, if you’re lucky, you’re on a vacation! This is also a great day to use your creative talents.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. You might have a significant conversation with a female family member, possibly Mom. Don’t hesitate to present your views because people will listen to you with the sun and Mercury at the top of your chart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you want a meaningful discussion with someone, perhaps a relative or neighbor. Whatever the case, you want to get down to brass tacks and talk about something real. You don’t want avoidance. You don’t want trivial chitchat.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Banking, salary and cash flow issues have your focus. This is a good day to stay on top of what you own and your assets in general. If shopping, you’ll be inclined to make emotional purchases rather than practical ones. Oh well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you an advantage over all the other signs. Since you have the edge, this is the day to ask for what you want. (You just might get it.) Having said that, when the moon is in your sign, you tend to be more emotional. Be aware of this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re happy to take a backseat and work alone or behind the scenes. You are still in a playful, fun-loving mood; plus, you are still working hard. Nevertheless, set aside some time today to catch your breath and enjoy some time alone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a playful, prankish time for you. Many of you are redecorating or entertaining at home as well. Today a conversation with a female friend could be important. This person might throw a new light on something about your future goals. This could be helpful input.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is at the top of your chart, which happens for two days every month. And when this occurs, it tends to put you in the public view more than usual. For example, people might be aware of personal details about your private life. Just so you know.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have a strong urge to “get away from all this.” You want a change of pace or a change of scenery. Basically, you want some stimulation and adventure because too much routine and ho-hum is starting to get to you. (So say we all.) Travel or learn something new. Go someplace you’ve never been before.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re bouncing with energy because fiery Mars is in your sign. Great! You will get a lot done. Today, in particular, is a solid day to check out red-tape details about banking, insurance, estates and inheritances. Roll up your sleeves and dig in.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in the sign that is opposite your sign, which means you have to be willing to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is no biggie. It simply requires consideration, respect and cooperation with others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lauren Graham (1967) shares your birthday. You are intelligent. You are also psychic and intuitive, which is why you can trust your hunches. You are poised, charming and you rarely accept anything at face value. You investigate. This is a year of learning and teaching. You will renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Time spent alone will help you understand who you are.

