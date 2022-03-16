The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Editorials Commentary

A speech from Ukraine’s president, and another $800 million in aid

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky spoke virtually to a joint session of Congress to ask for more military assistance. President Joe Biden responded just hours later, as expected.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
 March 16, 2022 09:00 PM
SHARE A speech from Ukraine’s president, and another $800 million in aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses Congress on Mar. 16, asking for more aid against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses Congress on Mar. 16, asking for more aid against the Russian invasion.

J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/AFP

According to the latest news reports, there are signs of progress on peace talks to end the three-week-old war sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That’s good news, but it’s hard to feel much optimism about such reports as long as Russian soldiers remain within Ukraine’s borders.

For that reason, the United States and other nations must increase the pressure on Russia for its unprovoked attack. President Joe Biden did that on Wednesday when he announced another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft systems and drones to defend against Russia’s relentless airstrikes.

Editorials bug

Editorials

More aid for Ukraine is the right move. Ukrainians are putting their lives on the line to fight aggression and defend its democracy. The U.S. and allies must, as Biden said, “continue to have their backs” and provide as much assistance as possible.

Peace talks, of course, should continue. The world should be fervently hoping for an end to the war, as long as Ukraine maintains its independence.

But by now, it should be crystal-clear to anyone paying even the slightest attention that Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. With him, there is no appealing to reason, much less any latent humanitarian instinct. Like any other bully, especially one who already has power and is eager to grab more, Putin will not back down — indeed, is likely to commit far worse atrocities than bombing a maternity hospital or a theater-turned-shelter, among other civilian targets — unless forced to do so.

America’s $800 million is money well-spent to help make that happen.

Biden’s announcement came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky spoke virtually to a joint session of Congress to make a plea for more aid. Zelensky was given another standing ovation, as he earned previously from the Canadian and British parliaments, and invoked Pearl Harbor and 9/11 to make his case to lawmakers and Biden for more aid.

“Being the leader of the world means being the leader for peace,” Zelensky said.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

In addition to more military aid, Zelensky also called for sanctions against members of the Russian government and made an argument for every American company still doing business in Russia to leave. We support both steps, if they can help quickly end Putin’s aggression.

Zelensky also called again for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, then played a video showing everyday life in Ukrainian cities before the attack, interspersed with scenes of war.

The video was effective, without a doubt. But as experts and officials have warned, imposing such a no-fly zone risks drawing the U.S. into a direct confrontation with Russia, perhaps even sparking Putin into launching a small-scale nuclear attack. Neither is acceptable. Biden has so far rightly resisted that step.

The president is scheduled to travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on the Russian invasion.

By then, let’s hope for more encouraging news from those peace talks.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Install cameras in Markham courthouse holding cells, quickly
Lessons from the police shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
As feared, 2020 Census undercounted Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans
For public transit to be viable, riders must feel they’re safe on trains and buses
Looking back on two years of a global health crisis
Let’s hope Chicago can now turn the page on the Jussie Smollett saga
The Latest
wttw_logo.jpg
Business
Electricians union calls strike at WTTW
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said the station wants changes that will erode union jurisdiction and job protections.
By David Roeder
March 16, 2022 09:13 PM
The Cook County courthouse in Markham, where a female detainee was sexually assaulted by two men being held there in 2017.
Editorials
Install cameras in Markham courthouse holding cells, quickly
Following a 2017 rape, cameras were promised but haven’t yet been delivered. The procurement process takes time, but improvements in public safety should not take half a decade.
By CST Editorial Board
March 16, 2022 09:00 PM
SMOLLETT_031722_03__1_.JPG
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett out of jail pending appeal
Sentenced to five months in jail last week, Smollett spent just six days behind bars.
By Andy Grimm and Sophie Sherry
March 16, 2022 08:44 PM
Former television journalist Merri Dee pictured speaking at the Museum of Broadcast Communication in Chicago in 2013.
Obituaries
Merri Dee, ‘homegrown, broadcasting legend’ who used her powerful voice to speak for crime victims, dead at 85
After she survived a violent 1971 kidnapping, Ms. Dee rallied state politicians to draft the nation’s first Victims’ Bill of Rights in 1992, legislation that was then followed by other states. “Merri Dee has truly made a positive and indelible mark on our city and inspired countless others to follow in her footsteps,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Katie Anthony
March 16, 2022 07:43 PM
The Tin Man, ridden by jockey Victor Espinoza, front right, leads in the 2006 running of the Arlington Million. The race will take place in Kentucky this year.
Casinos and Gambling
And they’re off! To Kentucky? Arlington Million gallops away to Louisville’s Churchill Downs
The highlight of Arlington International Racecourse’s summer thoroughbred racing calendar will happen in Kentucky this year, after the suburban track’s corporate owner sold to the Bears. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said he has “mixed emotions” about the use of part of his village’s name in a race taking place in another state.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 16, 2022 07:37 PM