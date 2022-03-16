Potential of avian flu leads to temporary closure of TNC’s Emiquon Preserve

Word just came from The Nature Conservancy that its Emiquon Preserve is temporarily closed to the public due to potential avian influenza. That temporary closure includes public fishing.

Emiquon is the restoration gem of Illinois. It’s on the west side of the Illinois River near Havana.

Here is the bulk of the press release from TNC:

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced the temporary closure of its Emiquon Preserve to the public due to a preliminary analysis indicating that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1) virus, or HPAI, was found in one of several dead snow geese onsite at Emiquon. Out of an abundance of caution, TNC has temporarily closed Emiquon to the public until further notice. The case found at our Emiquon Preserve is the same virus that continues to impact millions of wild birds and poultry nationwide, said Jeff Walk, conservation director of TNC’s Illinois Chapter. Through the temporary closure of Emiquon, we are limiting the chances of the public coming in contact with infected birds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, risk to the public’s health from current H5N1 bird flu viruses is low, and no human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. The Nature Conservancy is working with its partners at the United States Department of Agriculture, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources to monitor this ongoing situation.

The thread of updates is on the TNC of Illinois’ Twitter account at https://twitter.com/Nature_IL/status/1504181666901893127