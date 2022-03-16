Bears cut veteran LB Danny Trevathan

The Bears released veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan and officially announced five previously reported transactions, as the NFL’s free agency signing period opened Wednesday: they signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, guard/center Lucas Patrick and linebacker Nicholas Morrow; traded linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chargers; and released running back Tarik Cohen.

Cutting Trevathan was an anticipated move after the 31-year old veteran missed 12 games because of a knee injury and went on injured reserve on Nov. 19 — prematurely ending his sixth season with the Bears.

Trevathan, along with Akiem Hicks, was a key part of the Bears’ defensive resurgence under coordinator Vic Fangio when he signed a four-year, $28-million contract as a free agent in 2016 after four seasons with the Broncos.

Trevathan, the leading tackler on the Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl championship team, was as good if not better than advertised. He emerged as a productive player and a team leader as the Bears improved from 24th to ninth to first in the NFL in scoring defense in his first three seasons.

The Bears signed Trevathan to a three-year, $21.75 million contract in 2020, choosing to retain Trevathan over the younger Nick Kwiatkoski, who signed a similar contract with the Raiders in free agency.

But Trevathan, while still productive, was not the impact player he had been in 2020 — though he played in all 16 games and had 113 tackles. His demise accelerated in 2021, when he struggled with a knee injury and started the season on injured reserve. When he returned in Week 5 against the Raiders, he was ineffective in a reserve role behind Alec Ogletree. Trevathan started against the Steelers in Week 9, but was put on IR the following week.

Trevathan was cut at a cost. He will carry a $8.925 million “dead cap” charge, according to overthecap.com. If Trevathan is designated as a post-June 1 cut, the charge will be spread out over two seasons with $2.43 million in dead-cap money for 2022.

Cutting Trevathan was the latest move in new general manager Ryan Poles’ renovation of the Bears’ roster. Mack was traded to the Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick (No. 48) and 2023 sixth-round pick. The Bears also cut nose tackle Eddie Goldman and Cohen.

