Jussie Smollett to be released from jail pending appeal, court rules

Jussie Smollett will be released from jail while he appeals his conviction for faking a 2019 hate crime, an appeals court ordered Wednesday.

The action by the First District Court of Appeals comes just six days after the actor was sentenced to five months behind bars. Smollett’s attorneys filed their appeal the same day.

The actor previously spent a few hours in jail following his arraignment in 2019.

The actor will not have to post cash bond to be released.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office had not yet received an order from the court, and had not begun processing Smollett’s release, spokesman Matt Walberg said.

The actor has been held in “protective custody,” away from other inmates since he was taken to the jail following his sentencing hearing, where the actor loudly proclaimed his innocence and that he was not suicidal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.