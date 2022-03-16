The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Jussie Smollett News Metro/State

Jussie Smollett to be released from jail pending appeal, court rules

Sentenced to five months in jail last week, Smollett has spent just six days behind bars.

Andy Grimm By Andy Grimm
 March 16, 2022 06:03 PM
SHARE Jussie Smollett to be released from jail pending appeal, court rules
Actor Jussie Smollett is led out of the courtroom after being sentenced at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Jussie Smollett was found guilty late last year of lying to police about a hate crime after he reported to police that two masked men physically attacked him, yelling racist and anti-gay remarks near his Chicago home in 2019.

Actor Jussie Smollett is led out of the courtroom after being sentenced at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on March 10, 2022.

Brian Cassella-Pool/Getty

Jussie Smollett will be released from jail while he appeals his conviction for faking a 2019 hate crime, an appeals court ordered Wednesday.

The action by the First District Court of Appeals comes just six days after the actor was sentenced to five months behind bars. Smollett’s attorneys filed their appeal the same day.

The actor previously spent a few hours in jail following his arraignment in 2019.

The actor will not have to post cash bond to be released.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office had not yet received an order from the court, and had not begun processing Smollett’s release, spokesman Matt Walberg said.

The actor has been held in “protective custody,” away from other inmates since he was taken to the jail following his sentencing hearing, where the actor loudly proclaimed his innocence and that he was not suicidal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett in ‘psych ward’ at jail, lawyers want him released on bond
Kim Foxx’s claim of mob justice in Jussie Smollett case is ridiculous: former judge
Jussie Smollett to serve jail sentence in protective custody, not unusual for high-profile and other at-risk detainees
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 5 months in jail for staging fake hate crime in downtown Chicago
Let’s hope Chicago can now turn the page on the Jussie Smollett saga
Kim Foxx defends reforms, calls for focus on data amid Cook County’s surge in violent crime
The Latest
92628.jpg
White Sox
Jose Abreu on White Sox future after 2022: “Let’s see how the season goes”
“Once the season ends, I will have to make a decision and see if I want to continue or if there’s a chance to be here or if there’s a chance to be in another place,” Abreu said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 16, 2022 05:58 PM
Former television journalist Merri Dee pictured speaking at the Museum of Broadcast Communication in Chicago in 2013.
Obituaries
Merri Dee, ‘homegrown, broadcasting legend’ who used her powerful voice to speak for crime victims, dead at 85
After she survived a violent 1971 kidnapping, Ms. Dee rallied state politicians to draft the nation’s first Victims’ Bill of Rights in 1992, legislation that was then followed by other states. “Merri Dee has truly made a positive and indelible mark on our city and inspired countless others to follow in her footsteps,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 16, 2022 05:37 PM
merlin_97936164.jpg
Marijuana
Illinois pot sales have fallen sharply since hitting record-high in December
The recent dropoff raises concerns that limited supply and sky-high prices could be pushing consumers into the illicit market, one expert said.
By Tom Schuba
March 16, 2022 05:35 PM
Mayor Rahm Emanuel promotes the Polar Plunge at a news conference in 2014.
Metro/State
Special Olympics sues to halt use of its name by Special Children’s Charities in Chicago
A lawsuit claims Special Children’s Charities wrongly told donors it is a Special Olympics entity. Special Children’s calls the lawsuit “meritless,” “rife with inaccuracies” and “a veiled attempt to tarnish the reputation and good works” it does.
By Jon Seidel
March 16, 2022 05:31 PM
Kubalik__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
If trade materializes, Dominik Kubalik’s Blackhawks tenure will meet unsatisfying end
The Hawks are making progress on trading Kubalik, who has endured an awful season after lighting up Chicago with his elite shot the past two years.
By Ben Pope
March 16, 2022 05:12 PM