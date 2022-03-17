Phil Lesh & Friends, Black Pumas, Umphrey’s McGee among lineup for Sacred Rose music festival

Chicago will be the site of the inaugural Sacred Rose cross-genre music festival, it was announced Thursday.

Collectiv Presents will be producing the festival, scheduled to run Aug. 26-28 on three genre-specific stages at Seatgeek Stadium Campus in Bridgeview.

Headliners include Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey’s McGee, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Goose, STS9 and more.

The entire lineup (see below) was released ahead of the ticket onsale date.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to choose their own musical adventure. Psych-rock purists, jam fanatics or Americana devotees can buy single-day tickets to their preferred genre’s stage, while those seeking sonic discovery can spend the weekend experiencing a spectrum of sounds and stages,” festival organizers said in the official announcement.

Three-day passes (starting at $199) and single-day tickets (starting at $99) go on sale at noon March 21 at www.sacredrosefest.com.

The festival’s full lineup:

Phil Lesh & Friends

Khruangbin

The War On Drugs

Black Pumas

Umphrey’s McGee

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Khruangbin| Peter Wallace Photo

Goose

STS9

Greensky Bluegrass

The Disco Biscuits

Kamasi

Washington St.

Paul & The Broken Bones

Punch Brothers

Dawes Animal Collective

Hiatus Kaiyote

The Wood Brothers

City and Colour

Yves Tumor

Goose.| Pooneh Ghana Photo

Lettuce

Moon Taxi

Cory Wong

Lotus T

The Infamous Stringdusters Feat. Molly Tuttle

Special Guest: Margo Price (artist at large)

Andy Frasco and the U.N.

Blu DeTiger

Circles Around The Sun

Gone Gone Beyond

Holly Bowling

Karina Rykman

Kitchen Dwellers

lespecial

Liz Cooper

Luke Mitrani

Maggie Rose

Midnight North

Nicole Atkins

Sierra Hull

SunSquabi featuring Kanika Moore (artist at large)

Syzygal

The Dip

White Denim

For more information, visit www.sacredrosefest.com.

