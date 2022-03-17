Phil Lesh & Friends, Black Pumas, Umphrey’s McGee among lineup for Sacred Rose music festival
Festival producers have released the entire lineup ahead of the ticket onsale date because “fans deserve to know what they’re signing up for.”
Chicago will be the site of the inaugural Sacred Rose cross-genre music festival, it was announced Thursday.
Collectiv Presents will be producing the festival, scheduled to run Aug. 26-28 on three genre-specific stages at Seatgeek Stadium Campus in Bridgeview.
Headliners include Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey’s McGee, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Goose, STS9 and more.
The entire lineup (see below) was released ahead of the ticket onsale date.
“Attendees will have the opportunity to choose their own musical adventure. Psych-rock purists, jam fanatics or Americana devotees can buy single-day tickets to their preferred genre’s stage, while those seeking sonic discovery can spend the weekend experiencing a spectrum of sounds and stages,” festival organizers said in the official announcement.
Three-day passes (starting at $199) and single-day tickets (starting at $99) go on sale at noon March 21 at www.sacredrosefest.com.
The festival’s full lineup:
Phil Lesh & Friends
Khruangbin
The War On Drugs
Black Pumas
Umphrey’s McGee
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Goose
STS9
Greensky Bluegrass
The Disco Biscuits
Kamasi
Washington St.
Paul & The Broken Bones
Punch Brothers
Dawes Animal Collective
Hiatus Kaiyote
The Wood Brothers
City and Colour
Yves Tumor
Lettuce
Moon Taxi
Cory Wong
Lotus T
The Infamous Stringdusters Feat. Molly Tuttle
Special Guest: Margo Price (artist at large)
Andy Frasco and the U.N.
Blu DeTiger
Circles Around The Sun
Gone Gone Beyond
Holly Bowling
Karina Rykman
Kitchen Dwellers
lespecial
Liz Cooper
Luke Mitrani
Maggie Rose
Midnight North
Nicole Atkins
Sierra Hull
SunSquabi featuring Kanika Moore (artist at large)
Syzygal
The Dip
White Denim
For more information, visit www.sacredrosefest.com.