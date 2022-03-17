The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Sports Media Sports

Former Chicago sportscaster Siera Santos joins MLB Network

Santos will host MLB Network’s highlight show “Quick Pitch” and appear on “Big Inning,” the whip-around program on MLB.TV.

Jeff Agrest By Jeff Agrest
 March 17, 2022 09:00 AM
Siera Santos, who spent more than four years on the Chicago sports-media scene, is joining MLB Network as a studio host and reporter. She’ll make her debut during the first week of the season.

From 2015 to 2020, Santos appeared on NBC Sports Chicago, then Fox 32 Chicago as a sports anchor and reporter. She left to fill the same roles in her hometown at Fox 10 Phoenix.

Santos will host MLB Network’s highlight show “Quick Pitch” and appear on “Big Inning,” the whip-around program on MLB.TV.

She joins other MLB Network talent with Chicago ties, such as former Cubs Dan Plesac, Carlos Pena and Mark DeRosa and former White Sox Jim Thome. Former Cub Cameron Maybin, who joined Marquee Sports Network’s stable of analysts this week, also will appear on MLB Network.

