Cubs agree to deal with free agent infielder Jonathan Villar: report

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs demonstrated an emphasis on versatility with their latest addition.

Infielder Jonathan Villar has agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Cubs, multiple outlets reported.

The signing adds another player to the Cubs’ infield mix who can play multiple positions. Villar has experience at shortstop, second and third base. The switch hitter slashed .249/.322/.416 with the Mets last year.

“Rest is important in 162 [games], especially in this season with a shortened spring training,” Cubs manager David Ross said of the value of positional versatility. “Making sure we take care of the young guys, the [injury] history of some of our guys, keeping them on the field is really important to me. We’re going be the best version of us if we keep everybody healthy and are able to keep that flexibility.”

Ross declined to talk specifically about any signing that was not yet official.

In the middle infield, the Cubs also have Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal and Andrelton Simmons. Patrick Wisdom is penciled in as the everyday third baseman.