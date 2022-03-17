The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs agree to deal with free agent infielder Jonathan Villar: report

The Cubs have valued positional versatility in the construction of their roster.

By Maddie Lee
 March 17, 2022 01:07 PM
SHARE Cubs agree to deal with free agent infielder Jonathan Villar: report
Jonathan Villar slashed .249/.322/.416 with the Mets last year.

Jonathan Villar slashed .249/.322/.416 with the Mets last year. File photo.

Kathy Willens/AP

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs demonstrated an emphasis on versatility with their latest addition.

Infielder Jonathan Villar has agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Cubs, multiple outlets reported.

The signing adds another player to the Cubs’ infield mix who can play multiple positions. Villar has experience at shortstop, second and third base. The switch hitter slashed .249/.322/.416 with the Mets last year. 

“Rest is important in 162 [games], especially in this season with a shortened spring training,” Cubs manager David Ross said of the value of positional versatility. “Making sure we take care of the young guys, the [injury] history of some of our guys, keeping them on the field is really important to me. We’re going be the best version of us if we keep everybody healthy and are able to keep that flexibility.” 

Ross declined to talk specifically about any signing that was not yet official.

In the middle infield, the Cubs also have Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal and Andrelton Simmons. Patrick Wisdom is penciled in as the everyday third baseman. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Kris Bryant finds new home with Rockies
Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki
Cubs agree to terms with pitchers David Robertson, Steven Brault
Kyle Schwarber agrees to $80 million deal with Phillies
Ricketts family launches bid for soccer club Chelsea
Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay diagnosed with lat strain, ‘very disappointed’
The Latest
Siera_Santos.jpg
La Voz Chicago
La comentarista deportiva Siera Santos se une a la cadena de béisbol
De 2015 a 2020, Santos apareció en NBC Sports Chicago y después en Fox 32 Chicago como presentadora y reportera deportiva.
By Jeff Agrest
March 17, 2022 01:35 PM
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (center) leads a march and protest against alleged toxic pollution blowing from Sims Metal Management in the 2500 block of South Paulina Street in Pilsen on the Lower West Side, Monday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2022.
Fran Spielman Show
City Council member condemns Lightfoot as ‘phony reformer’
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez is furious over the tavern license granted to the Giant Penny Whistle, defying a moratorium along a three-block stretch of Blue Island Avenue. Sigcho-Lopez joined the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council in suing to nullify the license.
By Fran Spielman
March 17, 2022 01:08 PM
Are Americans truly set on making daylight saving time permanent?
Nation/World
America tried permanent daylight saving time before — and it didn’t go well
Forty-eight years ago, the U.S. tried implementing it—and public opinion of the change quickly deteriorated, leading lawmakers to rapidly reverse course.
By USA TODAY
March 17, 2022 12:54 PM
“I don’t think this is an experienced group in those situations where there’s been those [crucial] games, and unfortunately some of these guys have to learn,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.
Bulls
Sink-or-swim time for the Bulls with 13 regular-season games left
Coach Billy Donovan has been doing all he can to prepare his players for the grind this time of the season demands, and while they have made some small strides they could be running out of time as the playoffs near.
By Joe Cowley
March 17, 2022 12:48 PM
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
City Hall
Political operative Roberto Caldero to plead guilty, but says ‘at no time … would I be wearing a wire’
Prosecutors hit Caldero more than a year ago with an eight-count indictment saying he leaned on then-Ald. Danny Solis in 2016 to help an Ohio company win a $1 billion CPS custodial services contract and to get a street and park named in honor of members of the Cacciatore family.
By Jon Seidel
March 17, 2022 11:06 AM