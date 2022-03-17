11-year-old boy among 4 shot in West Garfield Park

Four people were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy, in a shooting Thursday evening in West Garfield Park.
About 8:15 p.m., the group was outside in the 4100 block of West Monroe Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.
The 11-year-old boy was struck in the thigh, while two men, 33 and 48, both suffered gunshot wounds to the back.
All three were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.
A woman, 31, was hit in the arm and taken to Rush University Medical Center also in serious condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
