Thursday, March 17, 2022
11-year-old old boy among 3 shot in West Garfield Park

The 11-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 17, 2022 09:12 PM
Three people were wounded in a shooting Mar. 17, 2022, in West Garfield Park.

Two teenagers were shot Dec. 27, 2021, in Washington Park.

An 11-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in West Garfield Park.

The attack happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

A 32-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital also in serious to critical condition.

A third victim walked away from the scene, according to fire officials.

Police have not released information on the shooting.

