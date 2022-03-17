11-year-old old boy among 3 shot in West Garfield Park

An 11-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in West Garfield Park.

The attack happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

The 11-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

A 32-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital also in serious to critical condition.

A third victim walked away from the scene, according to fire officials.

Police have not released information on the shooting.

