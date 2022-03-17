11-year-old old boy among 3 shot in West Garfield Park

An 11-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in West Garfield Park.
The attack happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street, according to Chicago fire officials.
The 11-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.
A 32-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital also in serious to critical condition.
A third victim walked away from the scene, according to fire officials.
Police have not released information on the shooting.
The Latest
Despite top cop’s objection, officer who struck activist during chaotic Grant Park rally now faces dismissal
During a demonstration that resulted in violent clashes between police and protesters who tried to bring down the Columbus statue in Grant Park, Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was caught on video striking activist Miracle Boyd in the face.
Scientists agree that fixed, year-round time is greatly needed. But it is standard time, not daylight saving time, that health experts have been advocating for as a permanent solution.
Win or lose, the success of this Ramblers heyday is forever cemented. But the Illini have to get something done.
Kickoff time? Bears hire architecture firm, consultants to draw up plans for Arlington Heights stadium
Bears reps declined to elaborate other than to say It’s all part of their “due diligence” process in evaluating the potential for a gleaming new suburban home at the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse.
The Raiders part with two picks, including a 2022 first-rounder, and give Adams $141.25 million.