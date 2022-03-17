The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
11-year-old boy among 4 shot in drive-by in West Garfield Park

The child was wounded in the thigh and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 18, 2022 06:20 AM
Chicago police work the scene where 4 people were shot, including an 11-year-old boy in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An 11-year-old boy and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in West Garfield Park.

The group was outside in the 4100 block of West Monroe Street about 8:15 p.m., when a car approached and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The 11-year-old boy was struck in the thigh and two men, 33 and 48, both suffered gunshot wounds to the back. They were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A woman, 31, was hit in the arm and taken to Rush University Medical Center, also in serious condition, police said.

The child was doing better late Thursday, Pastor Donovan Price said.

The child’s mother was shaken by shooting, but was relieved that his condition was upgraded to good condition, Price said.

There was no one in custody.

