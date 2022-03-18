Step sisters reported missing from Belmont Central

Two step sisters have been reported missing from the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Melina Diaz, 13, and Hailey Hernandez, 11, were last seen at their home Wednesday night in the 6300 block of West Melrose Avenue, Chicago police said.

Melina may be wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt. No other details were shared.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

