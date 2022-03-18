The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Step sisters reported missing from Belmont Central

Melina Diaz, 13, and Hailey Hernandez, 11, were last seen at their home Wednesday night in the 6300 block of West Melrose Avenue, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 18, 2022 08:15 AM
Melina Diaz (left) and Hailey Hernandez were reported missing in Chicago.

Chicago police

Two step sisters have been reported missing from the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Melina may be wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt. No other details were shared.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

