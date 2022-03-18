The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022

Rainbow Push joins mother in calling for investigation into son’s death while in police custody in Racine County

Malcolm James died while being restrained by Racine County deputies after he called 911 and said he was suicidal last June.

Mitch Dudek By Mitch Dudek
 March 18, 2022 02:31 PM
SHARE Rainbow Push joins mother in calling for investigation into son’s death while in police custody in Racine County
IMG_3620.jpg

Sherry James, mother of Malcolm James, who died last year at the Racine County jail, speaks at a news conference Friday after filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

The mother of a man who died in police custody in southern Wisconsin appeared alongside Rainbow Push Coalition leaders Friday to urge state and federal officials to investigate the death.

Rainbow Push National Field Director Bishop Tavis Grant called on the attorney general for Wisconsin to spearhead an investigation into the case of Malcolm James, who died while being restrained by Racine County deputies after calling 911 and saying he was suicidal last June.

“He should never have been in jail,” Grant said.

In the minutes before his death, James was pepper-sprayed and tased by Racine County sheriff’s officers. As jail workers tried to remove the taser prongs from James’ body, they bent his neck forward in a way that cut off his airway, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Friday in Wisconsin by James’ mother, Sherry James.

“They put all the weight and force on the back of his neck, basically asphyxiating his throat, and when he struggled, saying ‘I can’t breathe,’ they kept doing it and holding him down harder,” Chicago-based attorney Kevin O’Connor said at a news conference.

Grant said video of the incident shows the “inept and inadequate and egregious lack of care, lack of compassion and lack of professionalism that led to the death of Malcolm James.”

A representative of the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, which is named in the suit, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office determined James died by suffocation, but the Racine County district attorney’s office filed no charges in the death.

A report released by the office cited contrary expert opinion as to the cause of James’ death. And it noted that the confrontation with correctional staff that preceded his death took place during an attempt to protect James from himself because he’d been hitting his head against a wall.

James had called 911 on May 28 and indicated he was suicidal, according to the district attorney’s report. When police arrived, they found a fire in his apartment, and James was taken into custody, placed on suicide watch and charged with arson.

At the jail, his hands were cuffed behind his back, and he was placed in a restraint chair with a spit mask over his face.

Sherry James cried as video of the moments that led up to her son’s death were played on television screens Friday.

“His life was taken from him ... because he was having a breakdown. He was having a mental health crisis,” said James, who called for justice for her son. “He was a gentle soul ... a really good kid.” 

Rainbow Push Executive Todd Yeary said James’ death was an “insult” that called for “righteous indignation.”

He said the U.S. Justice Department should get involved and that federal dollars should be withheld from state budgets until measures are taken to prevent deaths while in police custody.

Next Up In News
Pervis Spann, ‘the BLUES man,’ legendary Chicago disc jockey, dead at 89 of Alzheimer’s disease; (NEW: Public viewing, services)
After creating traffic jams with offer of free gas, mayoral hopeful Willie Wilson said he will do it again — this time offering $1 million worth
Prosecutors recommend two-year prison sentence for former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta
Palmer House Hilton hotel’s Ken Price, the ‘last of the great publicists,’ has died at 82
Would-be Cook County judge’s description of her bar association ratings ‘a little deceiving,’ says group that rated her ‘qualified’
Defamation lawsuit against Jussie Smollett’s lawyer can proceed, judge rules
The Latest
merlin_104177798.jpg
Lightfoot talks crime fighting strategy with New York City Mayor Eric Adams
New York City Mayor Eric Adams invited himself to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s City Hall office—and announced the trip before it was arranged on the Chicago end.
By Fran Spielman
March 18, 2022 03:01 PM
WATCHCUPICH.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: March 18, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
March 18, 2022 03:00 PM
Hagel__2_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks jumpstart rebuild by trading Brandon Hagel to Lightning for huge return
The Hawks acquired two first-round draft picks and two young NHL forwards, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk.
By Ben Pope
March 18, 2022 02:58 PM
Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad tackles Lamar Jackson in November 2020.
Bears
Bears to sign former Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad
Muhammad, who turns 27 next week, had six sacks and started all 17 games last year under Eberflus, who was his Colts defensive coordinator from 2018-21.
By Patrick Finley
March 18, 2022 02:56 PM
Merri Dee at the Museum of Broadcast Communication in Chicago in 2013.
Columnists
Merri Dee’s legacy, Salena Claybourne’s killing: reminders of the violence we face
The longtime WGN-TV anchor survived her kidnaping and shooting. The WGN studios security guard was killed at a gas station where she’d stopped in South Shore.
By Mary Mitchell
March 18, 2022 02:00 PM