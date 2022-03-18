Person found in Chatham trash can was beaten to death: autopsy

A person found in a trash can last week in Chatham had been beaten to death, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Someone found the remains about 12:45 p.m. Friday in a trash can in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

The person was identified Saturday as Tommie Whetstone, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled Whetstone’s death a homicide by assault.

No arrests had been reported.

