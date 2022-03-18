The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Person found in Chatham trash can was beaten to death: autopsy

A witness discovered the remains Friday afternoon in a trash can in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 21, 2022 08:21 AM
A person found in a trash can last week in Chatham had been beaten to death, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Someone found the remains about 12:45 p.m. Friday in a trash can in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

The person was identified Saturday as Tommie Whetstone, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled Whetstone’s death a homicide by assault.

No arrests had been reported.

The Latest
Frank Sinatra was not a huge fan of “The Godfather,” a new 10-part series on Paramount+ reveals.
Movies and TV
‘The Godfather’ at 50: Frank Sinatra loathed the novel, told author Mario Puzo to ‘choke’
Even before the book came out, Puzo’s publisher received a letter “from Sinatra’s lawyers demanding to see the manuscript,” Puzo wrote in his 1972 essay, ”The Making of the Godfather.”
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
March 21, 2022 09:10 AM
FatalShooting020618_1__6_.jpg
Crime
Man, woman dead in South Chicago murder-suicide
The couple were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head Friday night in the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 21, 2022 08:32 AM
Daddy Yankee performs at Premio Lo Nuestro on Feb. 16, 2021, in Miami.&nbsp;
Music
Daddy Yankee announces retirement, farewell tour and album
“I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album,” Daddy Yankee said in a release Sunday.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
March 21, 2022 08:32 AM
There are a few key details to remember when making beef bourguignon. Be sure to brown the meat well and use a good-quality red wine that you would happily drink.
Recipes
Beef bourguignon a classic take on hearty stew
The classic French stew hails from the wine-rich region of Burgundy.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
March 21, 2022 08:00 AM
Brooklyn-based&nbsp;Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is bringing a lineup of seven exclusive flavors, such as Kraft Macaroni &amp; Cheese, to Walmart stores nationwide.
Taste
Pizza ice cream, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese among new Van Leeuwen ice cream flavors at Walmart
The new pints for Walmart will sell for $4.98 each and will be available for a 10-week rotation.
By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
March 21, 2022 07:30 AM