Woman’s body found in trash can in Chatham

A woman’s body was found in a trash can Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.
A witness discovered the woman’s remains about 12:45 p.m. in a trash can in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.
The woman has not been identified. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of her death was pending.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
