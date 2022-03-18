The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Woman’s body found in trash can in Chatham

A witness discovered the woman’s remains about 12:45 p.m. in a trash can in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman has not been identified. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of her death was pending.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Color-coded U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map of Illinois as of March 18, 2022. Counties are designated green for low, yellow for medium and orange for high based on hospitalization and caseload metrics.
Coronavirus
Green light at the end of the tunnel? Plummeting COVID-19 metrics put Illinois on the map — to keep off the masks
“This is a pretty exciting mark,” said Dr. Kevin Smith, the chief medical officer at Loyola University Medical Center. “I think especially after dealing with the Omicron strain and really being crippled with that, we feel like we’re in a much better place in Illinois.”
By Taylor Avery
March 18, 2022 07:31 PM
A child was hurt in a shooting March 18, 2022, in Cragin.
Crime
1-year-old girl grazed in Cragin shooting
She was grazed in the head and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 07:25 PM
Eric Stewart, a medical student at the University of Illinois Chicago, hugs his mom Melissa Cobb, a nurse for 20 years at the University of Chicago, after finding out he’s been accepted into a family medicine residency program at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Steward and other UIC medical students had gathered Friday, March 18, 2022 at the UIC Forum to find out where they would go for their residency. It was the first in-person Match Day since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
News
Match Day for medical students: ‘Everything I’ve done for the past eight years leads up to this’
Match Day is one of the biggest milestones in medical school, and this year’s event was held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
By Josephine Stratman
March 18, 2022 07:14 PM
Medical workers wearing protective gear move an elderly patient from an ambulance to a hospital in Hong Kong, Friday, March 4, 2022.
Coronavirus
Hong Kong’s COVID infections exceed 1 million amid outbreak
By Associated Press
March 18, 2022 07:00 PM
In this file photo taken on November 13, 2016 Japan’s Seiya Suzuki hits a grand slam in the 10th inning during the international friendly baseball match between Japan and the Netherlands at the Tokyo Dome. Suzuki signed with the Cubs this week and joined the team in workouts Friday.
Sports
Why Japanese star Seiya Suzuki chose the Cubs over other high-profile suitors
Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
March 18, 2022 06:57 PM