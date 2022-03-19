The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 19, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox start top lineup, lose 11-2

Yoelqui Cespedes homers again, Brandon Finnegan tosses two perfect innings.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 19, 2022 06:02 PM
SHARE White Sox start top lineup, lose 11-2
Prospect Yoelqui Cespedes bats during the White Sox’ Cactus League game against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday.

Prospect Yoelqui Cespedes bats during the White Sox’ Cactus League game against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun-Times

GUARDIANS 11, SOX 2

Top lineup silent

Manager Tony La Russa started most of his regulars, who produced two singles in two passes through the batting order, Leury Garcia’s line single to right and Tim Anderson’s infield single. The Guardians plated nine runs in the fourth against A-ball right-hander McKinley Moore and Double-A lefty Zach Muckenhirn. Center fielder Luis Robert tried helping with diving and sliding attempts that were unsuccessful.

Anderson made the play of the game, throwing out Luke Maile from the hole, getting an assist on Jose Abreu’s scoop.

Another homer for Cespedes

Playing in his first major league camp, Cuban outfield prospect Yoelqui Cespedes homered in the eighth inning, his second long ball in two games.

“I am so happy because I never thought I could play this year in spring training,” an elated Cespedes said. “And then I’m playing with the big leagues. Right now, I feel so good.”

Finnegan gets a look

Non-roster invitee Brandon Finnegan, 28, hoping to provide left-handed pitching depth to the 40-man roster, started and pitched two perfect innings with four groundouts. Finnegan, who pitched in the 2014 World Series four months after the Royals drafted him in the first round, owns a 4.11 career ERA but hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2018. He made 31 starts for the Reds in 2016, posting a 3.98 ERA.

First appearance for Velasquez

Vince Velasquez, searching for the success he enjoyed his first two seasons with the Astros and Phillies, is slated for his first start Sunday. Velasquez signed a $3 million, one-year deal this week.

“He’s going to be a big part of what we do,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said.

“The stuff, the ability has always been there from Day 1,” Katz said.

On deck

Sox at Rockies, Scottsdale, 3:05 p.m., Sunday, Vince Velasquez vs. Ryan Feltner

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Josh Harrison getting feel for White Sox infielders
Andrew Vaughn’s transition to White Sox OF wowed: ‘It blew me away,’ Adam Engel said
White Sox prospect Oscar Colas ‘a really gifted player’
White Sox trade chip Craig Kimbrel says he just wants to win ballgames
White Sox’ Michael Kopech ready to do his ‘dream job’
New White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman apologizes to Jose Abreu: ‘It was a good little icebreaker’
The Latest
Police are searching for the shooters who killed a 12-year-old girl in West Englewood.
Crime
Police search for shooters who killed 12-year-old girl in West Englewood
On March 1, the girl was riding in a car when three males on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 19, 2022 09:35 PM
UAB v Houston
College Sports
Starting 5: Here’s what Illinois must do to beat Houston in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament
Start fast, rebound hard and defend like hell — and that’s just some of it.
By Steve Greenberg
March 19, 2022 08:41 PM
Seiya Suzuki rides back to the club house in a golf cart with his new team mates at Sloan park in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki facing transition on and off the field: ‘He’s really going to flourish’
Suzuki spent the past few months choosing a Major League Baseball team to join. Now that he has, the adjustment period begins.
By Maddie Lee
March 19, 2022 08:05 PM
20220319_1half_tamez12__1_.JPG
Chicago Fire
Fire beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1, off to best start since 2009
Kacper Przybylko scored twice and Xherdan Shaqiri added a goal and two assists to give the Fire eight points through four games for the first time since 2009.
By Brian Sandalow
March 19, 2022 06:59 PM
Blackhawks_Wild_Hockey__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks rocked by Brandon Hagel’s departure as more trades loom
Derek King said he was “shocked” and the players were “emotional” about Hagel’s trade to Tampa, which foreshadows more aggressive rebuilding ahead of Monday’s deadline.
By Ben Pope
March 19, 2022 06:15 PM