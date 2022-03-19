The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Cubs sign left-hander Drew Smyly in flurry of roster moves

The Cubs also made official the signings of infielder Jonathan Villar and left-hander Daniel Norris.

By Maddie Lee
 March 19, 2022 04:22 PM
Left-hander Drew Smyly has worked with both Cubs pitching Tommy Hottovy and bullpen coach Chris Young before, overlapping with Hottovy in Chicago and Young in Philadelphia. File photo.

AP Photos

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young welcomed Drew Smyly with a smile and a dose of sarcasm. 

“They’ll let anyone in here, huh?” Young shouted as he joined Smyly in the bullpen Saturday afternoon, his first day back with the Cubs.

Smyly, who in 2018 rehabbed from Tommy John surgery with the Cubs, on Saturday signed a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2023. The deal is reportedly worth $5.25 million plus incentives.

Smyly’s signing was one of a flurry of moves the Cubs announced Saturday. The club also made official the signings of infielder Jonathan Villar (one year with a mutual option), left-hander Daniel Norris (one year) and Robert Gsellman (non-roster invite). 

To make room on the 40-man roster, the club placed infielder David Bote (left shoulder surgery) on the 60-day injured list and right-hander Tommy Nance on the COVID-19 related injured list. 

The Cubs also optioned Alexander Vizcaino to Double-A and placed him on the restricted list. To round out Saturday’s camp moves, the Cubs optioned Nelson Velázquez to Triple-A Iowa, Christopher Morel to Double-A Tennessee, Alexander Canario to Single-A South Bend. 

Smyly wasted no time jumping into camp. The lefty was playing catch on the agility field at the Sloan Park spring training complex Saturday afternoon before the team announced his deal. 

“I got a taste of the organization [in 2018],” Smyly said, “and I knew how many tools and resources they had, the technology to put people in the best position to succeed.”

Smyly is the third free agent pitcher from the 2021 World Series-winning Braves that the Cubs have signed this spring. He joins Chris Martin and Jesse Chavez (non-roster invite). Smyly posted a 4.48 ERA with Atlanta last year. 

Smyly said he’d been in talks with the Cubs before the lockout. And his familiarity with the organization was a draw. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy was on staff when Smyly came to the Cubs the first time around, and Young was his pitching coach the next year in Philadelphia.

Smyly gives the Cubs another left-hander who can compete for a starting rotation spot, joining Justin Steele, who threw two scoreless innings in the Cubs’ Cactus League game against the Padres on Saturday.

“They know I want to start, and I think I’ll get that opportunity to start,” Smyly said. “But I know I have a lot of value in other areas, too. So, just depending on what the team needs, I’m open for it.”

