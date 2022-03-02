The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Menu planner: beef stroganoff that’s a breeze to make

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 March 02, 2022 05:01 AM
This beef stroganoff takes less than 30 minutes to prepare, cook and serve.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Easy beef stroganoff

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef sirloin tip steaks cut 1/8 inch to 1/4 inch thick

1 teaspoon minced garlic

4 teaspoons canola oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 pound sliced mushrooms

1 (3/4-ounce) package brown gravy mix

1 cup cold water

4 cups cooked wide egg noodles

1/4 cup dairy sour cream

Stack steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch-wide strips. Toss with garlic. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 minute or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove; repeat with remaining beef. Season with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in same skillet on medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 2 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat. Add gravy mix and water; blend well. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 1 minute or until sauce is thickened, stirring frequently. Stir in beef; heat through. Serve over noodles. Pass sour cream.

Per serving: 461 calories, 36 grams protein, 15 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 4.3 grams saturated fat, 47 grams carbohydrate, 129 milligrams cholesterol, 465 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Parmesan ‘risotto’ with peas

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

5 cups unsalted chicken broth or homemade stock, divided

1 1/2 cups arborio rice

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons diced butter

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 cup frozen peas

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bring broth to a simmer. Place the rice and 4 cups broth in Dutch oven, reserving 1 cup broth. Cover and bake 45 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed and rice is al dente. Remove from oven; add remaining broth, cheese, wine, butter and pepper; stir vigorously for 2 to 3 minutes until rice is thick and creamy. Add peas; stir until heated through. Serve hot.

Per serving: 220 calories, 7 grams protein, 6 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 3.4 grams saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, 19 milligrams cholesterol, 767 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Vegetable bean soup

Makes about 12 cups

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, rinsed

2 (14.5-ounce) cans undrained diced tomatoes with jalapenos

2 cups frozen corn

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted vegetable broth (see NOTE)

2 medium red potatoes, chopped

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup medium salsa

1 cup frozen green beans

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Mix well. Cover and cook on high 6 hours or until vegetables are tender. NOTE: Thin with additional broth or water if desired.

Per cup: 109 calories, 4 grams protein, no fat (no calories from fat), no saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 268 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Mexican pizza

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Spread 1/2 cup prepared black bean dip over a ready-to-bake pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Place crust on a cookie sheet. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese melts. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix 1/4 teaspoon lime zest, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice and 1 ripe avocado cut into chunks. Toss 2 cups shredded romaine with 1 tablespoon more lime juice. Top cooked pizza with romaine mixture, 1 chopped tomato and then avocado mixture. Serve with baby carrots.

