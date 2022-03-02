The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment & Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Singles group attracts many women — and my husband

While his love life at home isn’t great, man sure likes the eligible ladies, especially one in particular.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
 March 02, 2022 06:00 AM
SHARE Dear Abby: Singles group attracts many women — and my husband
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been married 31 years. I recently found out my husband belongs to a singles group. The group meets once a week, and my husband never misses a meeting. I went with him to their most recent one and realized it was made up of mostly WOMEN. My husband knew all of them, particularly one named “Lauren,” who he said he found interesting. I suspect that he is too interested in her.

Our marriage isn’t great. Sex is infrequent because he has ED and does nothing about it. He’s obsessed with his weight and works out four times a week. He’s not a good communicator and has become secretive. I’m worried that he may have something going on with Lauren and I’m very anxious about it. I don’t know what to do. Please advise. We have gone to marriage counseling but it didn’t help. — SURPRISED, BUT NOT SURPRISED

DEAR SURPRISED: That a married man would join a singles group is galling. The purpose of singles groups is for ELIGIBLE individuals to meet each other. That this was hidden from you until recently isn’t a good sign, but consider yourself lucky you were able to attend that meeting.

Contact your physician and ask to be screened for STDs in case your husband has “discovered” Viagra since joining the singles group. Because he isn’t using an erection enhancer with you doesn’t mean he may not have been using it with someone else — Lauren, for instance.

Protect yourself and your financial interests. Consult an attorney and a CPA to establish what and where the marital assets are, and what you are entitled to in case of a divorce. The CPA can help with that if it becomes necessary. Then ask your husband what he expects from socializing with single women and whether he wants to stay married. You have my sympathy.

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been dating “Karl” a little over a year. Our relationship has been on and off because I haven’t been happy with him. Every time we break up, Karl seems to have a way of pulling me right back in.

I’m divorced; he’s legally separated. He works about 18 hours a day at two jobs, and I get to see him only one day a week. Karl’s kids want nothing to do with me, or with him, for that matter. Now for the fourth time, and against my better judgment, I’ve given him another chance. Guess what? I am right back where we were before.

What’s wrong with me? Karl is not a bad guy. He would bend over backward for me. The problem is I am not IN love with him. I feel like I’m stuck in a dead-end relationship. How do I break up with him? It’s hard to talk to him about anything because he’s always at work. — SAME OLD, SAME OLD

DEAR SAME: End the relationship by telling Karl you are not in love with him, you plan to date others and you don’t want to see him again. It shouldn’t come as a shock, in light of the fact that you have broken things off several times before. If he wants to see you after that, refuse and stick to it. Because his feelings for you are not reciprocated, it is kinder than stringing him along.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: It’ll cost bridesmaid $2,500 to attend bachelorette party
Dear Abby: I’m fed up with mess left by brother-in-law who chews tobacco
Dear Abby: My husband’s mom ordered him to keep a secret from me
Dear Abby: Wealthy friend spoils her child, and my daughter’s getting jealous
Dear Abby: Foster family fails to notice teen girl suffers depression
Dear Abby: Widow leaves man’s siblings out of his memorial service
The Latest
Eight people were shot March 1, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
8 shot, including 12-year-old girl, Tuesday in Chicago
A 12-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Tuesday night in West Englewood.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 02, 2022 07:39 AM
Brandon Troupe catching a good largemouth bass on the west riprap at Braidwood Lake Tuesday on opening day. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Opening day: Good bass fishing for Braidwood opener & prospects for coming season; plus the Stray Cast
A snapshot showed good bass fishing in the first hours of opening day at Braidwood Lake, the cooling lake in southwestern Will County, and is combined with the fishing prospects there for this season; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
March 02, 2022 07:24 AM
A woman was fatally shot January 10, 2022 in Gresham.
Crime
Girl shot and critically wounded while out celebrating 12th birthday with family in West Englewood
Someone on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m. and hit the girl in the back of the head, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 02, 2022 06:33 AM
This beef stroganoff takes less than 30 minutes to prepare, cook and serve.
Recipes
Menu planner: beef stroganoff that’s a breeze to make
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
March 02, 2022 05:01 AM
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
2 men beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
The men, 18 and 44, were on the train in the 800 block of North State Street when they were approached by 5 to 6 people who beat them and took their belongings, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 01, 2022 10:33 PM