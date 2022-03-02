The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Davontae Hall, Hyde Park take down Mount Carmel

Davontae Hall played his role to near perfection on Wednesday in Darien, leading the Thunderbirds to a 51-48 win against Mount Carmel in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Sectional semifinals.

Michael O'Brien By Michael O'Brien
 March 02, 2022 09:09 PM
SHARE Davontae Hall, Hyde Park take down Mount Carmel
Hyde Park’s Davontae Hall (1) reacts after winning the game against Mount Carmel.

Hyde Park’s Davontae Hall (1) reacts after winning the game against Mount Carmel.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

As a freshman and sophomore, Devontae Hall was a blur. Always the fastest player on the court, at times it seemed his goal was simply to showcase that impressive quickness. 

Hall is Hyde Park’s senior leader now. He’s a First Team All-City guard and he knows how to use his quickness. He knows the right moments to press all the way down on the gas pedal and when to ease up a bit. 

Hall played his role to near perfection on Wednesday in Darien, leading the Thunderbirds to a 51-48 win against Mount Carmel in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Sectional semifinals. 

The Caravan had a chance to tie the game on the final shot but Mount Carmel guard DeAndre Craig’s three-pointer rimmed out. 

Hyde Park (23-7) held Craig, also a First Team All-City guard, to 12 points. 

“I was looking forward to the matchup,” Hall said. “It was tough. Everyone locked in on defense and communicated so we did well.”

Hall finished with 16 points. He ripped away a steal on the very first play of the game and then sealed the win with two free throws with 17 seconds left. 

In between, he deferred more to his teammates. Junior Camron Williford scored 13 and Damarion Morris added seven points for the Thunderbirds. 

“I started off slow but Cam picked me up,” Hall said. “My teammates all had my back and I just helped finish it off.”

Hyde Park led throughout. Mount Carmel (28-5) pulled within one point on two free throws from Craig with 2:08 left but never took the lead. 

Related

“We fought all the way through,” Caravan coach Phil Segroves said. “Two times it looked like the door was closed and our guys mounted an unbelievable comeback, scrapped, and got back in the game.”

Senior Elijah Jointer led Mount Carmel with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Angelo Ciaravino added 11 points and five rebounds. 

“We’ve been working really hard to build this,” Segroves said. “If you want to be an elite program in Chicago you have to continue to work. Being 28-5 has to be one of the top teams [in Mount Carmel history] in 122 years. I’m awfully proud of our guys.”

Hyde Park took its lumps in the Red-South/Central this season, losing to Simeon, Curie, and Kenwood. The Thunderbirds beat Hillcrest to win the Big Dipper Holiday Tournament but fell short in most of their big games. 

Somehow, the team’s chemistry never fell apart during the rough times. 

“It’s all about trusting the process,” Williford said. “Coach always says there is going to be adversity and we have to keep pushing through. We just kept working and trusting the coaches.”

Hyde Park will face Simeon in the sectional championship game on Friday. The Wolverines dominated the first matchup, winning 79-49. That was the first big Red-South/Central game for the Thunderbirds though, they fared much better in the losses to Curie and Kenwood and nearly beat Young on the road in the city tournament.

“We’re trying to accomplish something big here,” Williford said. “We want to go to state and we aren’t accepting anything less.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Kenwood steps up in the post to handle Bloom
2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area Team nominees
IHSA state basketball Class 4A and 3A tournament predictions
IHSA state basketball playoff scores and schedule
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 27, 2022
Regional rewind: The weekend’s biggest storylines
The Latest
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan speaks on government ethics legislation at the Capitol in Springfield in 2003.
Michael Madigan
‘Deplorable?’ ‘Disturbing?’ ‘Darkest day in Illinois history?’ Democrats and Republicans offer sharp words on Madigan indictment
Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the allegations “a stark violation of the public’s trust” and said “Michael Madigan must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” But House Republican Leader Jim Durkin argued it’s “not just an indictment against Michael Madigan. It’s an indictment against the Democrat Party of Illinois that he ran for decades.”
By Mitchell ArmentroutTaylor Avery, and 1 more
March 02, 2022 08:53 PM
MADIGAN_030322_05.JPG
Columnists
Day of reckoning finally comes for ‘The Madigan Enterprise’
It was a sweeping indictment that rolls up so much of what we recognize as longstanding, everyday Illinois politics (of the corrupt variety) and packages it into a racketeering conspiracy.
By Mark Brown
March 02, 2022 07:26 PM
Mel Gibson (right) accepts the award for best picture for “Braveheart” at the Academy Awards on March 25, 1996. Looking on are co-producers Alan Ladd Jr. (left) and Bruce Davey.
Movies and TV
Alan Ladd Jr., Oscar-winning producer of ‘Braveheart,’ dies at 84
Ladd Jr., the son of “Shane” star Alan Ladd, started in the film business as his father’s stuntman but rose to become one of its leading — and most widely liked — executives. He greenlit “Star Wars’ and many other blockbusters.
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
March 02, 2022 07:11 PM
Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson has sued his former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, over her allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship.
Entertainment & Culture
Marilyn Manson sues Evan Rachel Wood over abuse allegations
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Wood’s allegations were fabricated.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
March 02, 2022 06:53 PM
MADIGAN_030322_14.JPG
Editorials
Madigan indictment brings hope of more ethical government in Illinois
Illinois has a history of corruption and also reforms admired and emulated by other states.
By CST Editorial Board
March 02, 2022 06:51 PM