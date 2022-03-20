Horoscope for Sunday, March 20, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Chicago time today. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

As this day wears on, it just gets better and better. You feel pleased, confident, and happy to have a warm feeling in your tummy. Basically, your inner optimism is boosted and you feel like a winner!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful you don’t get so carried away with enthusiasm when dealing with groups and friends, that you overlook important details. Remember: What the large print giveth, the small print taketh away. Nevertheless, be ready to accept the help of friends and groups. It’s all good.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because you feel confident about plans for your career or your professional life, you will impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. They see you as someone who is ready for the mantle of success. They have high hopes for you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re making big plans in many areas of your life, including travel, higher education, medicine and the law. This is because you’re not afraid to think big. You believe in what’s possible for the future and you intend to make it a reality. (Wow.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Discussions about shared property, inheritances and anything you own jointly with others will benefit you. One minor caveat: Respect your own self-interests and don’t give away the farm. Generosity is wise; but idiot compassion is foolish. Meanwhile, you want to travel or expand your world in some way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day for a serious discussion with partners and close friends because people are confident, warm and friendly. You might kick around some big ideas? Today it is easier for people to be tolerant of each other’s viewpoints, which can build to workable solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day for business and commercial activity. Work-related travel will be on the books for many of you. You’re enthusiastic about big ideas related to your job or perhaps even your health. Meanwhile, a pet will be a source of joy. Grab any opportunity to socialize!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be excited about social outings, vacations, playful activities with kids and sports events. That’s because everyone is upbeat and enthusiastic. People from different backgrounds will unite in a positive way. This is a good day to work hard and party hard.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day for a gathering at home of family and friends or a meeting with a specific purpose. People are confident and enthusiastic, which promotes tolerance of different views. This in turn, will lead to positive results and productivity. (Good day for real estate discussions This is also a good day for family discussions and real estate speculation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will enjoy the company of siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s a great day for a short trip as well as meetings with others. Whatever plans you make will be ambitious and confident, and you will be successful in organizing your immediate environment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re not afraid to think big, which is why business and commerce are favored. You are quick to see the most advantageous course of action, which means you will speed up any kind of process that is taking place. Oh yes, you’ll get results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Mercury and Jupiter are lined up in your sign, which broadens your comprehension of any issue. It makes you tolerant when dealing with others. It also gives you the ability to inspire people, which is why you will be a Pied Piper for those who want to follow your direction.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Holly Hunter (1958) shares your birthday. You have excellent people skills. You enjoy the company of others plus you relish stimulating situations. You avoid boring routine. People love your adventurous spirit! This is a slower-paced year. Examine your closest relationships, your needs and what makes you happy.