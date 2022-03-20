The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Crooked politicians seem to be Illinois’ way, but that can change

Corruption seems to have been part of Illinois even before 1818, the year our state was admitted to the Union. But it doesn’t have to be this way. We need institutional changes instead of just convictions.

By Letters to the Editor
 March 20, 2022 06:00 AM
SHARE Crooked politicians seem to be Illinois’ way, but that can change
Former Ald. Ricardo Muñoz walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentences to 13 months in prison, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Former Ald. Ricardo Muñoz walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentences to 13 months in prison, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

I’m not sure if I have a greater likelihood of ending up in prison if I had a hobby in theft or larceny, or if I was an incumbent Illinois politician. It’s becoming harder to tell the difference.

As former Ald. Ricardo Muñoz (22nd) was sentenced to 13 months in prison, I was reminded of the public corruption that our state continues to tolerate. Corruption seems to have been part of Illinois even before 1818, the year our state was admitted to the Union.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. We need institutional changes instead of just convictions. I don’t know what those changes are, but it’s a conversation we need to have to ensure our continued capacity for honest self-government.

Alexander Dean, Lincoln Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Catanzara, inexperienced bully

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara is basically the new kid on the block and thinks he carries the big stick and can bully and threaten people into his way of thinking, including supporting his candidate for Illinois Senate.

It sort of reminds you of another person who bullies and threatens people, Catanzara idol Donald Trump. How many police officers voted in the last elections? I believe Ald. Nick Sposato, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, and Ald. Jim Gardiner could probably school the FOP president in who to support.

I don’t believe Catanzara has enough political victories under his belt to threaten anyone. I would tell him, when you do have them, come back and talk to me, but you have a long way to go before I listen to you. Go and get some training on how to be an effective union president and someone whom people respect, and you have a long way to go in that area.

Gerald Burnson, Tinley Park 

KBJ for Supreme Court

I was excited to read your coverage and editorial on the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson is exactly who we need. She is a brilliant lawyer and jurist with nearly a decade of experience on the federal bench. Her lived experience as a Black woman in America and her professional experience as an assistant federal public defender give her a perspective that is missing from, and needed on, the highest court in our land.

Confirming Jackson will bring us closer to the promise of equal justice for all. She deserves the support of the full Senate, and I urge our senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, to vote for her confirmation. It will be a great day for our country when a Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ascends to the Supreme Court bench.

Shaun Wiley, Chicago

Next Up In Commentary
Andre Curbelo might make you shake your head, but he’s a plus Illinois can’t live without
Ex-NATO Amb. Ivo Daalder on Putin’s Ukraine war
Missouri anti-abortion proposal another sign Illinois must stand up for reproductive choice
Willie Wilson’s gas giveaways could be a model for elected officials
Use infrastructure money to get more women, people of color into trades
Chicago police must fix ‘positive interactions’ program to build community trust
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man tries to host perfect formal dinner parties, frets when he falls short
Though he does most of the work, the pressure creates tension with his wife, who would rather keep family events casual.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 20, 2022 06:00 AM
A man was fatally shot March 13, 2022 in West Englewood.
Crime
1 killed, 1-year-old girl among 7 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening
A 1-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Friday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 20, 2022 03:46 AM
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 9, 2022, in Park Manor.
Crime
Man shot after argument over traffic crash in South Austin
The man, 32, had gotten into a crash in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. when the driver of the other car opened fire following an argument, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 20, 2022 01:32 AM
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, March 20, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 20, 2022 12:01 AM
Police are searching for the shooters who killed a 12-year-old girl in West Englewood.
Crime
Police search for shooters who killed 12-year-old girl in West Englewood
On March 1, the girl was riding in a car when three males on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 19, 2022 09:35 PM