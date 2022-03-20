The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 20, 2022
College Sports Sports Columnists

Houston 68, Illinois 53: Illini outplayed from the start in Round 2

The Illini (23-10) go home, just as they did last year after a second-round loss to underdog Loyola in a 1-vs.-8 game.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
 March 20, 2022 01:26 PM
SHARE Houston 68, Illinois 53: Illini outplayed from the start in Round 2
Houston v Illinois

Kofi Cockburn operates inside in the first half against Houston.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH — Another second-round snakebite for Illinois.

They all hurt and leave a mark. This one is no different.

Fifth-seeded Houston beat the fourth-seeded Illini 68-53 on Sunday, setting up a potential date for the Cougars (31-5) with South Region No. 1 Arizona in the Sweet 16 in San Antonio. The Illini (23-10) go home, just as they did last year after a second-round loss to underdog Loyola in a 1-vs.-8 game.

Illinois beat Chattanooga by a point on Friday, running the school record to 7-0 in 4-vs.-13 games. But the last six of those Illini teams lost to No. 5 seeds in Round 2. It was Alabama in 1986, Florida in 2000, Notre Dame in 2003, Washington in 2006 and Virginia Tech in 2007. And now Houston.

Illinois started off promisingly, with a Coleman Hawkins three, a pure jumper from slumping Trent Frazier and a dive to the bucket for a score by freshman RJ Melendez. But troubles came quickly.

Houston’s offensive rebounding was a game-long story. Alfonso Plummer was unable to make any sort of early impact, Da’Monte Williams passed up multiple open shots and Andre Curbelo had nothing but problems after checking in, going 0-for-4 from the field and committing turnovers on two inbound passes as the Cougars took a double-digit lead. Curbelo did not play in the second half.

Luke Goode, another freshman, hit a pair of three-pointers and Frazier nailed one just before the halftime horn to bring the Illini to within 30-26. Underwood didn’t use his freshmen in the opening round, but he leaned hard on them in an intense, pressure-packed test against the Cougars that certain older, bigger-name players simply couldn’t handle.

Melendez, in particular, had a terrific game, giving fans much to look forward to. He drove to the bucket hard, scoring and creating chances for others, and gave fans something to look forward to.

The score was 47-45 after a Kofi Cockburn three-point play with eight minutes left, but it was all Cougars from there. Tax Moore (21 points), Jamal Shead (18) and Kyler Edwards were much too much as the Illini were outmuscled and out-hustled by what appeared to be a clearly better team.

Cockburn had 19 points and eight rebounds. He played hard, as always, in what might have be his final college game. What’s next for him?

It was a reunion of sorts with Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, whom Illini fans did not remember well before this matchup. Sampson resigned at Indiana amid scandal in 2008, was banned by the NCAA for five years and has won big with the Cougars since arriving in 2014. But in Illini country, he’ll always be the guy who stole mega-recruit Eric Gordon in 2006. And now this.

Next Up In College Sports
Starting 5: Here’s what Illinois must do to beat Houston in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament
Andre Curbelo might make you shake your head, but he’s a plus Illinois can’t live without
Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53: Illini take first lead in final minute, avoid major upset
Ice-cold Loyola bounced from NCAA Tournament by Ohio State
Illinois’ and Loyola’s state rivalry is on display — sort of — on a big weekend in Pittsburgh
Greg Gumbel rings in 50th year in broadcasting with NCAA Tournament
The Latest
Top row, left to right, attorney general candidate Steve Kim, hedge fund founder Ken Griffin, gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin; Bottom row, left to right, secretary of state candidate John Milhiser, comptroller candidate Shannon Teresi&nbsp;and treasurer candidate Tom Demme
Elections
Only time will tell if billionaire Ken Griffin will be ‘all in’ for the rest of the so-called ‘Griffin Slate’
Griffin, who donated $20 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s campaign for governor over a month ago, hasn’t given a dime to the other members of the slate. Most won’t say whether they have spoken with Griffin or anyone on his team about what financial support might be coming.
By Taylor Avery
March 20, 2022 12:00 PM
Medical staff rest in a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Ukraine
Zelenskyy says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes
Russian forces have pushed deeper into the besieged and battered city, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
By Associated Press
March 20, 2022 11:28 AM
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The new BA.2 variant spreads more quickly than omircron.
Coronavirus
A new COVID variant is spreading across the US. Here’s what you need to know about BA.2
Around the world, infections are largely due to the BA.2 version of omicron. In the U.S., BA.2 accounted for about a quarter (23.1%) of the cases for the week ending March 12, the CDC says. That’s up from 14.2% the week ending March 5.
By USA TODAY Network
March 20, 2022 11:23 AM
Vooch2.jpg
Bulls
The ‘blueprint’ is handcuffing Bulls offense, so what’s the counter?
Tristan Thompson sounded like a conspiracy theorist a few weeks back, claiming Memphis had uncovered the “blueprint” to slowing down the Bulls and had sent the film out around the league, but maybe the big man wasn’t wrong. So now what? If the Bulls want to be a threat in the postseason they need to figure out the counter, and quickly.
By Joe Cowley
March 20, 2022 10:18 AM
The Palmer House restored the ceiling of their iconic lobby in 2019. I talked to one of the experts doing the work, but never wrote anything about it.
Columnists
Friendship in the plague years
Besides killing all those people, COVID made the background relationships of our lives harder.
By Neil Steinberg
March 20, 2022 10:10 AM