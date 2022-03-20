The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Man shot to death in Roseland

The man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the chest about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East 111th Street.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 20, 2022 06:43 PM
A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Roseland on Far South Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the chest about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East 111th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

