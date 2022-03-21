The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Stage musical about the making of ‘Jaws’ finds its ‘Steven Spielberg’

Tony-nominated actor Jarrod Spector will play the film’s director in the musical “Bruce.”

By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 March 21, 2022 11:54 AM
SHARE Stage musical about the making of ‘Jaws’ finds its ‘Steven Spielberg’
Actor Jarrod Spector attends “The Cher Show” Broadway musical opening night after party on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in New York.&nbsp;He will be starring as Steven Spielberg in the upcoming musical “Bruce.”

Actor Jarrod Spector attends “The Cher Show” Broadway musical opening night after party on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in New York. He will be starring as Steven Spielberg in the upcoming musical “Bruce.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — The stage musical about the making of the classic film “Jaws” has speared its leading man —Jarrod Spector.

Tony-nominated Spector, whose Broadway credits include “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “The Cher Show,” will play Steven Spielberg in “Bruce.”

“Bruce,” based on “Jaws” screenwriter Carl Gottlieb’s 1975 memoir “The Jaws Log,” will premiere at Seattle Rep, with previews beginning May 27 and an opening night set for June 8. It is named after the nickname given to the 25-foot mechanical Great White Shark stars of “Jaws.”

The musical centers on a young Spielberg facing poor weather, dangerous water, hostile locals, an exploding budget, endless delays and a highly dysfunctional Bruce to make “Jaws.”

In a statement, Spector said it is a “real honor to portray perhaps the foremost genius in all of filmmaking” and that the musical is “about the group of brilliant artists who stared down every obstacle imaginable to somehow emerge with this genre-defying masterpiece. I just hope Mr. Spielberg doesn’t mind that his singing voice sounds an awful lot like my own.”

“Bruce” has music by Richard Oberacker and story and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor, the team behind the 2017 Broadway musical “Bandstand.” It will be directed and choreographed by Donna Feore.

Spector grew up in Philadelphia, attended Princeton University and trained at Atlantic Theater Company. He made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of “Les Misérables.” He played a record-breaking 1,500 performances as Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway. He starred as Sonny Bono in “The Cher Show” stage musical during its world premiere run in Chicago in 2018.

Next Up In Theater
Michael Jackson Broadway musical ‘MJ’ heading to Chicago
‘It’s Just Like Coming to Church’ offers songs of praise to ease our troubles
Music Theater Works delivers a dazzling ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ with plenty of heart
‘Downton Abbey’ actress Lesley Nicol cooks up solo stage show in Chicago
Live sound effects are an ages-old art form in ‘The Play that Goes Wrong’
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 17-23
The Latest
Cubs pitching prospect Brailyn Márquez reported to spring training after teting positive for COVID-19.
Cubs
After COVID-19 delay, Cubs LHP prospect Brailyn Márquez reports to camp
Márquez, who is vaccinated, said he’s feeling good now, after testing positive about two and a half weeks ago. He quarantined in the Dominican Republic, his home country.
By Maddie Lee
March 21, 2022 12:16 PM
AP22080593767727.jpg
Nation/World
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south region
More than seven hours after communication was lost with the plane, there was still no word of survivors.
By Associated Press
March 21, 2022 12:13 PM
merlin_103480108.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Marc-Andre Fleury to Wild for conditional 2nd-round pick
The pick could become a first-rounder the Hawks desperately need if the Wild reach the Western Conference Finals.
By Ben Pope
March 21, 2022 12:11 PM
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022.
Ukraine
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials rejected the proposal even before Russia’s deadline of 5 a.m. Moscow time for a response came and went.
By Associated Press
March 21, 2022 12:03 PM
Preschool teacher Angela Panush reads a story to her students at Dawes Elementary School at 3810 W. 81st Pl. on the Southwest Side.
Education
CPS releases calendar for 2022-23 school year
Chicago Public Schools students are due back Aug. 22 for what would be the district’s earliest start in recent memory.
By Nader Issa
March 21, 2022 11:56 AM