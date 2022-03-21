Teen boy hurt in West Englewood shooting

A teen boy was hurt in a shooting Monday evening in West Englewood.
Just after 7 p.m., the 17-year-old was outside when someone shot him in the thigh in the 7000 block of South Wood Street, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
