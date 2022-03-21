The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Teen boy hurt in West Englewood shooting

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in good condition.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 21, 2022 08:00 PM
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A teen boy was hurt in a shooting Monday evening in West Englewood.

Just after 7 p.m., the 17-year-old was outside when someone shot him in the thigh in the 7000 block of South Wood Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Carpenter.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Ryan Carpenter to Flames but keep Dominik Kubalik, Calvin de Haan
The Hawks received a 2024 fifth-round pick for Carpenter, but seemingly could’ve gotten more future assets to jumpstart the rebuild Monday.
By Ben Pope
March 21, 2022 07:50 PM
Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis is hit by a pitch on the inside of the right knee during a spring training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson logs first start, Brennen Davis exits with knee contusion
The Cubs beat the Reds 3-2 in Cactus League play.
By Maddie Lee
March 21, 2022 07:43 PM
GettyImages_1238602704.jpg
Columnists
When inclusion and fairness collide
Transgender female swimmer Lia Thomas has raised some thorny issues by competing against biological women.
By Rick Telander
March 21, 2022 07:40 PM
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
Best Fade-the-Public Teams in NHL Betting This Season
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 21, 2022 07:00 PM
Gas Prices Continue Steady Rise As Russia Invades Ukraine
Other Views
Illinois lawmakers can help families fight inflation by putting cap on gasoline sales tax
Much of the current gas price increase is due to factors outside of state government’s control. But there are steps the Legislature can take to reduce gas prices Legislation filed by Republicans would reduce and cap the state gas sales tax at 18 cents per gallon,
By Dave Syverson and Donald DeWitte
March 21, 2022 07:00 PM