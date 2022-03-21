The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt after SUV strikes tree in Washington Park

One person was ejected from the SUV and three more had to be extradited from the vehicle.

By Sophie Sherry
 March 21, 2022 10:52 PM
Two people were killed and two others seriously wounded in a crash Monday evening in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., a red SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 600 block of East Morgan Drive when the driver side-swept a silver Chrysler sedan then veered off the road and struck a tree, Chicago police and fire officials said.

One person was ejected from the SUV and three more had to be extradited from the vehicle, CFD Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner Donald Walker told reporters at the scene.

A 35-year-old man driving the SUV and a 23-year-old woman riding as a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two men, 21 and 19, were extracted from the back seat of the SUV and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, Walter said.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured in the crash.

The Latest
PWill4.jpg
Bulls
Bulls get huge win on Saint Patrick’s Day, as Patrick Williams returns
The second-year forward missed more than five months after suffering a serious left wrist injury back in late October, and returned on Monday to help spark his teammates in a critical win over the Toronto Raptors.
By Joe Cowley
March 21, 2022 10:04 PM
Lakeside Center at McCormick Place, shown in 2011, contains more than 580,000 square feet of exhibit space that could be used for a casino.
Editorials
Casino or not, city has big decisions to make regarding Lakeside Center
While the future of Soldier Field takes up a lot of oxygen in Chicago’s political and civic discourse, its neighbor to the south, Lakeside Center, looms just as large.
By CST Editorial Board
March 21, 2022 10:00 PM
CHIPARKS_032222_10.jpg
News
New Park District chief pledges to put in place a ‘culture of respect’ following lifeguard abuse scandal
“We’re not just giving you lip service here,” Chicago Park District CEO Rosa Escareno said of changes being made at the Chicago Park District.
By Mitch Dudek
March 21, 2022 09:35 PM
A teen boy was hurt in a shooting Mar. 21, 2022, in West Englewood.
News
Teen boy hurt in West Englewood shooting
He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 21, 2022 08:00 PM
Carpenter.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Ryan Carpenter to Flames but keep Dominik Kubalik, Calvin de Haan
The Hawks received a 2024 fifth-round pick for Carpenter, but seemingly could’ve gotten more future assets to jumpstart the rebuild Monday.
By Ben Pope
March 21, 2022 07:50 PM