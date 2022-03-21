2 killed, 2 seriously hurt after SUV strikes tree in Washington Park

Two people were killed and two others seriously wounded in a crash Monday evening in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., a red SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 600 block of East Morgan Drive when the driver side-swept a silver Chrysler sedan then veered off the road and struck a tree, Chicago police and fire officials said.

One person was ejected from the SUV and three more had to be extradited from the vehicle, CFD Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner Donald Walker told reporters at the scene.

This car completely wrapped around a tree, looks like CFD had to cut around a tree while attempting to rescue the 3 individuals in the car. #Chicago #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/fRcecSnNmJ — Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) March 22, 2022

A 35-year-old man driving the SUV and a 23-year-old woman riding as a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two men, 21 and 19, were extracted from the back seat of the SUV and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, Walter said.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured in the crash.