Menu planner: Save some dollars with citrus chicken chili

Citrus chicken chili

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with liquid

Juice of 1 lemon

1 pound chicken thighs, cooked and shredded

4 cups unsalted chicken stock

2 (16-ounce) cans reduced-sodium garbanzo beans, rinsed

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, bell pepper and oregano. Cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Add tomatoes, lemon juice, chicken, stock and beans. Lower heat to medium-low and simmer 20 to 25 minutes. Serve topped with yogurt and parsley.

Per serving: 281 calories, 21 grams protein, 9 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 1.8 grams saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, 76 milligrams cholesterol, 155 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Beef burgundy

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 8 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1 (8-ounce) package baby carrots

3/4 teaspoon dried marjoram

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 pounds lean beef stew meat cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup low-sodium beef broth

1 cup Burgundy or other dry red wine

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (8-ounce) package fresh mushrooms, halved

1/4 cup quick-mixing flour

Place carrots in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Sprinkle marjoram and pepper over beef. Add to slow cooker. Add broth, wine, garlic and mushrooms. Cover and cook on low 7 hours. Remove about 1/2 cup liquid from cooker; mix with flour. Pour back into cooker and continue cooking on low about 30 more minutes or until thickened and beef and carrots are tender. Ladle into bowls and serve.

Per serving: 216 calories, 24 grams protein, 8 grams fat (34% calories from fat), 3 grams saturated fat, 7 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 75 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Baked halibut with avocado lemon cream sauce

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the sauce:

2 ripe Hass avocados, halved, pitted and peeled, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

3/4 cup half-and-half, divided

For the halibut:

2 eggs

1/2 cup salsa

1/2 cup flour

6 (6-ounce) halibut fillets, skin removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the sauce: In a food processor, combine 2 avocado halves, lemon juice, onion powder and garlic salt; process until chopped. With machine running, slowly add 1/4 cup half-and-half; process until smooth. Chill until ready to serve.

For the halibut: Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs. Add remaining half-and-half and the salsa; whisk until blended. Place flour in another bowl. Lightly coat halibut with flour; coat with egg mixture. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add half the fillets; cook 3 minutes per side or until browned on both sides. Transfer to large baking sheet. Repeat with remaining fillets, adding more oil if needed. Bake until fillets are just cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Cut remaining avocado into thin slices. Place halibut on plates and spoon sauce around edge; garnish with avocado slices and serve.

Per serving: 388 calories, 37 grams protein, 19 grams fat (44% calories from fat), 4.8 grams saturated fat, 17 grams carbohydrate, 156 milligrams cholesterol, 279 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Turkey burgers

It’s burger night, and the kids will love turkey burgers topped with pizza sauce on whole-grain buns. Serve them with oven fries (from frozen) and add orange sections on chopped lettuce on the side.

Palermo pizza

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Top a 12-inch fully cooked prepared pizza crust with canned eggplant appetizer (caponata), some sliced ripe olives, red onion slices, sliced plum tomatoes and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with some dried oregano. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until hot. Serve with a packaged green salsa. For an easy dessert, try red and green grapes.

Mushroom and pepper frittata

Go meatless tonight. In a large oven-proof skillet, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium. Cook 1 medium chopped onion and 1 chopped red bell pepper 3 minutes. Add 8 ounces sliced shiitake mushrooms; cover and cook 1 minute. Stir and cook 2 more minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Heat broiler. In a large bowl, whisk 8 eggs, 1/4 cup water, 3/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. In same skillet, heat 1 more tablespoon oil. Add egg mixture and 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves and cook 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-low. Sprinkle mushroom mixture over eggs; cover and cook 5 to 6 minutes or until just the edges are puffed. Sprinkle 1/4 cup more Asiago cheese over top; broil 1 minute. Serve with whole-grain toast and fresh tropical fruit.