The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
MLB Sports Cubs

Ghost runner, ‘Shohei Ohtani Rule’ among changes MLB is expected to approve

Owners will vote next week on proposals for the 2022 season.

By Bob Nightengale | USA Today
 March 23, 2022 10:33 AM
SHARE Ghost runner, ‘Shohei Ohtani Rule’ among changes MLB is expected to approve
The so-called “Shohei Ohtani Rule” is among the rules changes MLB owners are expected to approve for the 2022 season.

The so-called “Shohei Ohtani Rule” is among the rules changes MLB owners are expected to approve for the 2022 season.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Major League Baseball has decided to bring back the controversial extra-inning rule for the 2022 season after negotiations with the MLB Players Association on health and safety protocols, a high-ranking MLB executive told USA TODAY Sports.

The official spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement isn’t expected until the 30 owners vote next week. The owners will also vote to approve expanding the rosters by two players to 28 for the month of April because of the shortened spring.

MLB will again have a “ghost runner’’ on second base beginning in the 10th inning of all regular season extra-inning games, which the players union vehemently wanted. The “ghost runner” also had the support of managers and GMs. The rule was initially implemented in 2020 as part of the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. 

“I thought it was working really well,’’ Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I know it’s not traditional baseball, but when you’re talking about saving arms, and saving guys for the next day, I think it’s good.

“I enjoyed the ghost runner over the last couple of years, I really have. It added a certain degree of excitement to the game. It sped up the game. It enabled us to preserve some pitching, and not having to send out guys for the next day because we’re tapped out.

“And it was not weighted one way or the other, the odds are equal that both teams can go in and execute and win a baseball game.’’

MLB also included a new “Shohei Ohtani Rule’’ in their new protocols with the universal DH, according to the New York Post. If the starting pitcher is also hitting in the lineup, like Ohtani does, he can remain in the game as the DH even if he’s pulled out of the game as a starting pitcher. Angels manager Joe Maddon thought it was unfair if they were the only team in baseball playing by the old National League rules.

MLB is also reverting to traditional nine-inning doubleheaders as commissioner Rob Manfred vowed last summer, believing the shortened games cheated fans who were paying full price for tickets.

“I don’t know, I’m sure we’ll have a different rule in three months, maybe the next year after that,’’ said D-backs ace Madison Bumgarner, who threw a seven-inning no-hitter last season that wasn’t officially recognized because it was a shortened game. “We’ll just make it up as we go. We’ll see whatever they like, the flavor of the week. …

“Maybe we’ll start playing with a Wiffle ball or something.’’

Certainly, GMs and managers lobbied for expanded rosters because of the shortened spring, lasting just 3½ weeks instead of the normal six-week period.

“I think it’s needed,’’ Lovullo said. “We were talking about how far and how deep we can go with our pitch counts. I’m not ever in favor of getting somebody banged up or hurt. You need some extra bodies with the short spring training. I want to minimize the risk for everybody.’’

MLB will have its biggest changes next season when it plans to implement a pitch clock, along with restrictions for the shift requiring all four infielders to be in the dirt before the pitch is thrown, along with enlarged bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.

“I am in favor of some rule that shortens games,’’ Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said last week. “Any rules, any ideas that help us to improve the pace of games and/or shorten games, we should be exploring. …

“I don’t think we have to be right on all of this stuff. I think that’s one of the modes that baseball has to get out of. We can be wrong, but we’re trying to make it better. We have to try things to make it better. Sometimes you have to fail to do things better. We can be wrong because it will get us closer to a better answer. …

“We’re not going to break the game. We’re going to make it better and we have to start down that path.’’

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In MLB
Ricketts family denounces racism after backlash over its bid for Chelsea soccer club
Cubs’ Willson Contreras files for arbitration, Ian Happ avoids hearing
Dallas Keuchel allows three runs in first Cactus League outing
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito pitches three scoreless innings in first Cactus League start
Reinforcements needed? White Sox are good at catcher as is, Zack Collins says
Lefty Steven Brault arrives in Cubs camp with triceps injury, signs non-roster invite deal
The Latest
House Speaker Michael J. Madigan
News
Feds want to keep September trial in case involving Madigan co-defendant McClain
But in a surprise move during a status hearing Wednesday, Michael McClain’s defense attorney told the judge the defendants would prefer to have it go forward as a bench trial — decided by the judge — rather than as a jury trial. Prosecutors must agree to that request.
By Jon Seidel
March 23, 2022 10:50 AM
Thornton’s Ty Rodgers (20) controls the ball around Larkin’s Fernando Perez Jr (1).
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report 2022 All-State Team
Here is the 27th edition of the City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team.
By Joe Henrickson
March 23, 2022 10:48 AM
Retired federal Judge Ann Claire Williams speaks during a news conference with other Jones Day attorneys in the Loop, sharing details about a report on the city’s response to the botched raid of Anjanette Young’s home, Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021.
Washington
Trailblazing Chicago Judge Ann Williams to testify at Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court hearing
Williams’ storied career as a federal judge speaks volumes as the Senate considers Jackson, who, if confirmed, will be the first Black female on the Supreme Court.
By Lynn Sweet
March 23, 2022 10:48 AM
Police say these two people are among three people who forced their way into an elderly woman’s home Tuesday.
Crime
Oak Lawn police release photos of home invasion suspects who held elderly woman at gunpoint
They were pretending to sell candy when they forced their way into her home Tuesday evening in the south suburb, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 10:47 AM
Caruso8.jpg
Bulls
With 10 regular-season games left, Bulls have to reverse ugly trends
Bad on the road, dismal against the NBA’s elite, the Bulls have some glaring issues as the season winds down and the playoffs are right around the corner. Can they be fixed? The likes of Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan hope so.
By Joe Cowley
March 23, 2022 10:41 AM