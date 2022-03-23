City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year: Glenbard West’s Braden Huff
As Editor/Publisher of the City/Suburban Hoops Report, a high school basketball publication for nearly two decades and a recruiting service for the past 25-plus years, I have awarded a Player of the Year in Illinois for the past 26 years. The following is the 27th recipient of the award.
Braden Huff is a 6-11 marvel with his super skill level. He’s headed to a college basketball giant in Gonzaga. He was a central figure in what has been the biggest basketball story on the year. And, most importantly, he led a program with little to no basketball history to a state championship.
After being named the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year earlier this month, Huff can now add another personal accolade to his individual résumé: City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year.
Huff talks about it all in this postseason discussion.
He discusses what he calls the “far-fetched” dreams of a 14-year-old kid and playing with his buddies for a state championship. He politely rationalizes the absurdity of his national ranking and what will be his biggest adjustment to life at Gonzaga. And he shares his excitement in watching his future college team.
Here is Huff on plenty of topics –– in his words:
︎That was our group’s goal as eighth-graders, coming in as freshmen. We really felt like we could achieve a state championship at that time. Many people thought it was pretty far-fetched, especially with the lack of basketball history in our town.
︎ I always had the passion and dream to play Division I, strongly developing that in middle school. But you don’t know at that time how good you are going to get and how hard it was to get to that level. Going into my sophomore year I felt more comfortable playing, and then when the first coach had me reach out to them, I think I started to realize that if I keep working I can get to that next level. Knowing college coaches were interested in me only motivated me more to reach that goal, realizing that it was possible.
︎Coach [Emanuel] Dildy was the first college coach I talked to when he was at Northwestern.
︎ It was a dream come true to play with these guys this year. On the court we are all so unselfish and it was a fun brand of basketball to play. But off the court we are all just really good friends who love hanging out together, joking around. And to do this with this group and to achieve things that have never been done before with this group, with your buddies who you grew up with, is really cool and rare and an unbelievable feeling.
︎ It’s still a little wild to me when I think about it, and it’s taking some time for it to sink in. But to win a state title and do it in the fashion we did it is really cool. The whole community was behind us. Seeing all these little kids around town playing basketball outside, now that the weather is getting nicer, is really cool to see.
︎Obviously winning that state championship will be my favorite memory to look back on. But that Sierra Canyon game, despite losing, was an unforgettable experience.
︎ It’s obviously a cool honor to be ranked. But for me, I think, I’ve talked about this multiple times, to be in the position I am in accomplishing the goals I have, I am more than happy where I’m at. I didn’t really use that [lack of a national ranking] as motivation or a chip on my shoulder. I for sure get excited to play games against those [ranked] players, but I’m not sure it’s necessarily because of the rankings. It’s just that I enjoy the competition and competing against the best and see where I stack up against other talented players. It’s cool to be ranked, but for me I just don’t think it’s truly that important, because once you get to college that stuff goes away and doesn’t matter.
︎ I’ve got a lot of work to do –– post moves, finishing over both shoulders at the college level is so important, especially with the in-depth scouting reports at that level. You have to be able to finish over both shoulders and both hands. Just working on my shot, getting used to the college three. I’m really excited to get to Gonzaga to see the pace they play at and go up against that at practice, because it’s hard to emulate that at the high school level, and I know it’s a completely different pace and different game. I think to compete against that and get used to it is going to be important for me.
︎ It’s awesome and really exciting for me to watch all of Gonzaga’s games this season. They obviously have a dominant frontcourt with Drew [Timme] and Chet [Holmgren]. Watching those guys, especially Chet and seeing him get the ball and push it in transition on his own, making guard plays, and then seeing Drew in the post and his footwork. … I am just going to learn so much from that coaching staff with how they develop their bigs and how they get them ready for that level. That’s exciting for me. I have a lot of room to grow, so seeing all that, I just want to get on campus and take in as much as I can and learn.
Past City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year winners
2022: Braden Huff, Glenbard West
2021: Max Christie, Rolling Meadows
2020: DJ Steward, Young
2019: EJ Liddell, Belleville West
2018: Talen Horton-Tucker, Simeon
2017: Mark Smith, Edwardsville
2016: Charlie Moore, Morgan Park
2015: Jalen Brunson, Stevenson
2014: Jahlil Okafor, Young
2013: Jahlil Okafor, Young
2012: Jabari Parker, Simeon
2011: Wayne Blackshear, Morgan Park
2010: Jereme Richmond, Waukegan
2009: Drew Crawford, Naperville Central
2008: Kevin Dillard, Homewood-Flossmoo
2007: Derrick Rose, Simeon
2006: Jon Scheyer, Glenbrook North
2005: Jon Scheyer, Glenbrook North
2004: Shaun Livingston, Peoria Central
2003: Shannon Brown, Proviso East
2002: Dee Brown, Proviso East
2001: Pierre Pierce, Westmont
2000: Dwyane Wade, Richards
1999: Leon Smith, King
1998: Quentin Richardson, Young
1997: Brian Wardle, Hinsdale Central
1996: Ronnie Fields, Farragut