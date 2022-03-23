City/Suburban Hoops Report 2022 All-State Team

As Editor/Publisher of the City/Suburban Hoops Report, a longtime recruiting service for college basketball programs across the country and a high school basketball publication that began in 1996, there has been a 10-player all-state first-team and a 10-player all-state second team for the past 26 years. Here is the 27th edition of the City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team.

City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team

First Team

Darrin Ames, 6-0, Jr., Kenwood

A dynamic guard in the junior class with game-changing scoring ability, averaging 24 point. He’s among the top players in the state and helped Kenwood to a historic season: the program’s first-ever sectional championship.

“He’s a leader on and off the court and brings a ton of excitement to Kenwood basketball. He’s one of the best players in the country,” Kenwood coach Mike Irvin said.

Xavier Amos, 6-8, Sr., Young

The senior big man was a consistent force for the Dolphins in helping lead his team to a state runner-up finish in Class 4A and a city championship. He put up 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks and is headed to Northern Illinois.

“The impact Xavier made for us these past two years was instrumental in our success. He impacted in so many ways and was a matchup problem for opposing teams, continually showing he’s one of the best players in the state,” Young coach Tyrone Slaughter said.

Robbie Avila, 6-9, Sr., Oak Forest

A two-time City/Suburban Hoops Report all-stater. Over the course of his career the highly-efficient Avila proved to be one of the most productive players in his class. Avila, who has signed with Indiana State, averaged 23.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two blocks. He finished his career as the all-time leading scorer with 2,032 points and was the third all-time rebounder with 936.

“Robbie was able to dominate basketball games in many ways during his four years. But what makes him special is that he puts winning before everything else. Robbie made everyone around him better and allowed us to elevate our program,” Oak Forest coach Matt Manzke said.

Cameron Christie, 6-6, Jr., Rolling Meadows

Christie is a smooth scoring threat from the perimeter who shined as a junior, averaging 22 points while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc. The long, wiry guard is among the top returning players in the state next season.

“Cameron really had a breakout season. The efficiency with which he scored was amazing. He is incredibly unselfish. His ability to see things on the court is like having a coach on the floor,” Rolling Meadows coach Kevin Katovich said.

Brock Harding, 6-0, Jr., Moline

The consummate point guard fueled a Moline team that finished 28-5 on the season. Harding, who showcases great court awareness and confidence, makes any offense hum. He averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds and will be among the state’s top players next season.

“Brock puts up great numbers on game night but what separates him is his ability to lead a team on a daily basis. The passion and energy he brings everyday helps to improve his game but also raises the level of his teammates. Because of this our team consistently improved. The consistency with which he did this separates him from many others,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said.

Braden Huff, 6-11, Sr., Glenbard West

The City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year is as skilled as any big man in the country. Plus, he plays with such a high basketball I.Q. He showcased extreme efficiency while leading the Hilltoppers to their first state championship in program history, averaging 16.3 points and over three assists. The Gonzaga recruit was as versatile of a threat as there was in the state and played his best in the biggest games.

“I am just proud of the person he is and how genuine and caring he is to others. He exhibits a confidence about him and a poise where he never gets rattled. The other thing about him is he just demonstrates winning characteristics on and off the court. He only cares about the team,” Glenbard West coach Jason Opoka said.

Nick Martinelli, 6-7, Sr., Glenbrook South

The unique style and creativity Martinelli plays with led to dominating numbers and a ton of wins in his career. With Martinelli putting up 22.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game while shooting 66 percent from the field, the Titans won their first sectional championship in program history. Martinelli, who is headed to Elon, finished his career as the third all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,331 points.

“He’s been one of the most enjoyable young men that I have had the honor of coaching. A lot of our team achievements this season are correlated to Nick’s constant push to get better and to push his teammates to become better. He is like the pied-piper in our community. His legacy will last a long time in Glenview,” Glenbrook South coach Phil Ralston said.

Ty Rodgers, 6-5, Sr., Thornton

Maybe the most college-ready player in the class due to his physicality, athleticism and off-the-charts mindset. A top 100 player in the country, Rodgers is headed to Illinois. In his one year in Illinois, Rodgers was terrific. He put up numbers, averaging 17.3 points and 15.4 rebounds a game, while lifting up those around him with energy, hustle and unselfishness.

“He’s just a winner. He’s always won and is such a great kid. He plays super, super hard and is a throwback who competes on every possession,” Thornton coach Tai Streets said.

Jaden Schutt, 6-6, Sr. Yorkville Christian

A Duke recruit, top 100 player in the country, Gatorade’s Illinois Player of the Year and a repeat all-state selection. Schutt put up some staggering numbers in his career from a point total (over 2,000 career points) and with his three-point shooting. Led Yorkville Christian to a Class 1A state championship as he averaged 27 points. Finished his career with a whopping 334 career three-pointers, including a state record 17 in one game.

“Jaden proved he is the best player in the state this year by going against the top schedule and producing at an elite level. His talent and leadership propelled us to a state title,” Yorkville Christian coach Aaron Sovern said.

Jalen Quinn, 6-3, Sr., Tuscola

Even while missing at least 15 games as a junior due to the Covid-shortened season, Quinn still scored over 2,300 career points. The Loyola-bound Quinn led Tuscola to a sectional final appearance while putting up massive numbers. Quinn, who is blessed with ideal point guard size and frame, averaged 24.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals.

“It’s incredible to look at his stats and also know he’s a pass-first kid who is not a high-volume shooter. He was born with some obvious abilities but his work ethic and commitment to improve on a daily basis are some of his best qualities,” Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said.

City/Suburban Hoops Report’s All-State Second Team

NJ Benson, 6-8, Sr., Mt. Vernon

AJ Casey, 6-8, Sr., Whitney Young

Zach Cleveland, 6-7, Sr., Normal

DeAndre Craig, 6-0, Jr., Mount Carmel

Jackson Munro, 6-9, Sr., New Trier

Amarion Nimmers, 6-2, Sr., Rock Island

Caden Pierce, 6-6, Sr., Glenbard West

Macaleab Rich, 6-5, Jr., East St. Louis

Asa Thomas, 6-6, Jr., Lake Forest

Ben VanderWal, 6-6, Sr., Timothy Christian

