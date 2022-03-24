The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Art Murals and Mosaics

Near West Side mural features flamingos — and one beleaguered looking bear

Wicker Park artist JC Rivera’s signature “Bear Champ” character is back, this time in a mass of pink.

By Richie Requena
 March 24, 2022 08:05 PM
SHARE Near West Side mural features flamingos — and one beleaguered looking bear
“Lovers Like Flamingos,” at Noble and Ohio streets, was painted last year by artist JC Rivera.

“Lovers Like Flamingos,” at Noble and Ohio streets, was painted last year by artist JC Rivera.

@drewinchicago

Standing out in a crowd — that’s one theme conveyed by JC Rivera’s mural on the Near West Side.

But the crowd? Well, it’s a little . . . pink. As in flamingos, the tropical birds.

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics


Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. More murals are added every week.

And the figure standing out in that crowd — it’s a bear. Not just any bear, but a character known as “Bear Champ” who’s a signature creature in Rivera’s murals, with a worn expression, a bandage on his head and, sometimes boxing gloves on his hands and a crown hovering over his scalp.

The Bear Champ represents rolling “with the punches” — something Rivera, 42, says he identifies with.

The mural was completed last fall on the side of a four-story brick building at 1366 W. Ohio St. that includes apartments on the upper floors and a grocery on the ground level.

A closeup of JC Rivera’s flamingo mural.

A closeup of JC Rivera’s flamingo mural.

Richie Requena / Sun-Times

Titled “Lovers Like Flamingos,” Rivera says the idea for the wall came from an affinity for flamingos he and his daughter share.

The Wicker Park resident also likes painting Bear Champ so he sticks out from a pattern. He similarly painted a mural in Humboldt Park last year where the character was surrounded by bulls — angry-looking red ones like the Chicago Bulls logo. The Bear Champ in that instance gripped a basketball and had his tongue sticking out — an homage to Michael Jordan and the 1996 champion Bulls squad.

Another JC Rivera mural, this one called “‘96 Bulls” in Humboldt Park.

Another JC Rivera mural, this one called “‘96 Bulls” in Humboldt Park.

JC Rivera

Rivera grew up in Puerto Rico surrounded by art — his father, siblings and grandfather were all artists, but he’s the only one in his family to do art professionally.

Artist JC Rivera.

Artist JC Rivera.

Courtesy of Jaime Navarro

First, though, he studied computer science at the Inter American University of Puerto Rico.

Later, he moved to Chicago and became immersed in street art and gallery art.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Next Up In News
6 takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s final Supreme Court confirmation hearing
No overall ban on pols using campaign funds to pay criminal defense lawyers, state’s top court rules
Judge questions constitutionality of resentencing law as prosecutors ask him to reconsider case of convicted burglar
Person fatally stabbed after argument in West Garfield Park
Jury awards $742K to family of dad killed by cops while having mental health crisis
Sister-in-law of twins who turned against ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty for helping spend drug money
The Latest
Ayo4.jpg
Bulls
Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu is no longer sneaking up on teams and it shows
Dosunmu has had a rough March, especially on the defensive end, as the rest of the NBA now has film on the Morgan Park standout, and have no problem using it against him. According to coach Billy Donovan, it’s time for Dosunmu to counter punch the adjustments.
By Joe Cowley
March 24, 2022 08:15 PM
AP22083598125371.jpg
Columnists
6 takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s final Supreme Court confirmation hearing
The Jackson hearing threw a spotlight on the national partisan divide and underscored how Republicans are trying to paint Democrats as soft on crime in the 2022 elections.
By Lynn Sweet
March 24, 2022 08:13 PM
Ald. Ed Burke (14th), left; former Ald. Danny Solis (25th), center; and former House Speaker Mike Madigan, right,
Michael Madigan
No overall ban on pols using campaign funds to pay criminal defense lawyers, state’s top court rules
The case involved former Ald. Danny Solis (25th), who was under federal investigation, but his successor, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, had hoped state’s top court would set a precedent that could have broader implications for other politicians, such as former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and Ald. Ed Burke (14th).
By Peter Hancock — Capitol News Illinois
March 24, 2022 08:13 PM
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a campaign stop on Feb. 17 in San Antonio. Abbott recently used his authority to declare that some gender-affirming medical care meets the legal standard for child abuse.
Let’s slow down on politics until we learn more about transgender science
Progressives have stampeded to treat transsexuality as a civil rights issue before medical science can measure what’s really going on and how best to respond. Conservatives are responding with cruelty.
By Mona Charen
March 24, 2022 08:00 PM
Associate Cook County Judge Stanley Sacks.
Crime
Judge questions constitutionality of resentencing law as prosecutors ask him to reconsider case of convicted burglar
“What’s changed? He’s done well in prison so far?” Judge Stanley Sacks asked prosecutors in court Thursday. “… When a person is in prison and he’s doing well, why is that a reward? He should do well.”
By Matthew Hendrickson
March 24, 2022 06:59 PM