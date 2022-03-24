The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Thursday, March 24, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
 March 24, 2022 12:01 AM
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, March 24, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful. This is a powerful day for you because the sun is in your sign, while the moon is in your fellow Fire sign as well. This is supportive and invigorating for you. Nevertheless, most of this day is a moon alert. Be aware of this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Two strong influences are at play for you right now. On one hand, you want to be low-key and work alone or behind the scenes because you feel comfortable being low profile. However, with Mars at the top of your chart, your ambition is aroused! Be careful. Check moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tread carefully because the moon is in a sign that is opposite from your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. In addition to this, most of this day is a moon alert. Postpone important decisions. Restrict spending to food and gas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are high visibility now and people admire you. Nevertheless, today at work or with health-related matters, or even dealing with a pet, you might face shortages, delays and glitches. Things will improve after the moon alert is over.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a strong day because both the sun and the moon are in your fellow Fire signs, which supports and empowers you. However, be mindful of the restrictions of the moon alert. Nevertheless, this is a creative, playful day! Enjoy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to relax at home among familiar surroundings if you can swing this, even though you might encounter shortages and mixed-up communications. Avoid domestic decisions until the moon alert is over. Nevertheless, this is an easy-going day for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be careful when talking to others because most of today is a moon alert, which happens to be taking place in your House of Communications. Make no promises to anyone. Don’t volunteer for anything. (But this is great for imaginative ideas!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s important for you to know that today the moon alert is taking place in your Money House, which means restrict your spending to food and gas. Avoid other purchases or financial decisions, until the moon alert is over.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a creative day for you, which means you are full of imaginative ideas because you’re thinking outside of the box. Write down these ideas and keep them in mind but don’t implement them or act upon them until the moon alert is over, especially because the moon is in your sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will feel good if you can cocoon at home and keep a low profile. Some of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. Don’t make important decisions today until the moon alert is over. Ditto for spending money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You value your friendships; and today is a wonderful day to hang out with friends or groups. Nevertheless, because of the fuzzy quality of the moon alert, wait until it’s over to agree to anything important. (You’ll be glad you did.) Any kind of physical exercise will be a great idea.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do not volunteer for anything today, and be mindful of discussions with bosses and parents, because the moon alert is taking place at the top of your chart. Wait until this is over before you make decisions. Until then, just coast.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Academic, activist David Suzuki (1936) shares your birthday. You are a natural leader who is well-liked and generous to others. You are perceptive, even psychic. People respect you because you speak the truth. Service to others is important this year. Focus on your personal responsibilities and relationships. Invest in yourself. Take a course. Learn something new or explore a makeover.

Next Up In Entertainment
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 24-30
In Season Two, ‘Bridgerton’ isn’t as fresh but still gratifies
Oscar quiz 2022: How well do you know the Academy Awards nominees and winners?
Rick Astley celebrates 1987 debut album with reissue set boasting remixes, B-sides
Terence Blanchard returns to opera with ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’
‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ set for debut in Chicago
The Latest
State Sen. Darren Bailey, left, at a campaign event in Palatine earlier this month; Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, right, campaigns in Chicago in October.&nbsp;
Elections
Darren Bailey and Jesse Sullivan win the lottery! (For sought-after spots on GOP primary ballot)
But does ballot position matter? Some experts say no. “It’s tradition. It’s part of the summer camp aspect of campaigning,” said political science professor Christopher Mooney. “But does it have an impact on average? No, it doesn’t. But again, in an individual case, who’s to say?”
By Taylor Avery
March 23, 2022 09:17 PM
Proviso West High School at 4701 Harrison St. in Hillside.
Education
Proviso Teachers Union reaches tentative agreement with school board, ending two-week strike
“The Board, District administrators and teachers look forward to continuing to work together to maintain and enhance the quality of education and fiscal stability of District 209 for the benefit of our students, staff and community,” District 209 School Board President Rodney Alexander said Wednesday.
By Manny Ramos
March 23, 2022 09:08 PM
A woman was beaten to death Mar. 23, 2022, in Englewood.
News
Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home
The 47-year-old was found unresponsive about 6:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 09:00 PM
Fans storm the court at the conclusion of a college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Sunday, March 6, 2022. After about two months of falling COVID-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the U.S., and many people are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces.
Editorials
Latest news on pandemic death toll, BA.2 variant: sobering, but no need to panic
Nearly 19,000 more people died in Cook County than expected in 2020 and 2021, mostly from COVID but also from other causes. Meanwhile, the “stealth” variant is spreading, but experts say there’s no cause for alarm.
By CST Editorial Board
March 23, 2022 09:00 PM
A 17-year-old boy was shot Mar. 23, 2022, in Little Village.
Crime
Teen boy critically hurt in Little Village shooting; police questioning person of interest
The 17-year-old was near the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 26th Street when a green vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 08:26 PM