Horoscope for Thursday, March 24, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful. This is a powerful day for you because the sun is in your sign, while the moon is in your fellow Fire sign as well. This is supportive and invigorating for you. Nevertheless, most of this day is a moon alert. Be aware of this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Two strong influences are at play for you right now. On one hand, you want to be low-key and work alone or behind the scenes because you feel comfortable being low profile. However, with Mars at the top of your chart, your ambition is aroused! Be careful. Check moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tread carefully because the moon is in a sign that is opposite from your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. In addition to this, most of this day is a moon alert. Postpone important decisions. Restrict spending to food and gas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are high visibility now and people admire you. Nevertheless, today at work or with health-related matters, or even dealing with a pet, you might face shortages, delays and glitches. Things will improve after the moon alert is over.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a strong day because both the sun and the moon are in your fellow Fire signs, which supports and empowers you. However, be mindful of the restrictions of the moon alert. Nevertheless, this is a creative, playful day! Enjoy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to relax at home among familiar surroundings if you can swing this, even though you might encounter shortages and mixed-up communications. Avoid domestic decisions until the moon alert is over. Nevertheless, this is an easy-going day for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be careful when talking to others because most of today is a moon alert, which happens to be taking place in your House of Communications. Make no promises to anyone. Don’t volunteer for anything. (But this is great for imaginative ideas!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s important for you to know that today the moon alert is taking place in your Money House, which means restrict your spending to food and gas. Avoid other purchases or financial decisions, until the moon alert is over.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a creative day for you, which means you are full of imaginative ideas because you’re thinking outside of the box. Write down these ideas and keep them in mind but don’t implement them or act upon them until the moon alert is over, especially because the moon is in your sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will feel good if you can cocoon at home and keep a low profile. Some of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. Don’t make important decisions today until the moon alert is over. Ditto for spending money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You value your friendships; and today is a wonderful day to hang out with friends or groups. Nevertheless, because of the fuzzy quality of the moon alert, wait until it’s over to agree to anything important. (You’ll be glad you did.) Any kind of physical exercise will be a great idea.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do not volunteer for anything today, and be mindful of discussions with bosses and parents, because the moon alert is taking place at the top of your chart. Wait until this is over before you make decisions. Until then, just coast.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Academic, activist David Suzuki (1936) shares your birthday. You are a natural leader who is well-liked and generous to others. You are perceptive, even psychic. People respect you because you speak the truth. Service to others is important this year. Focus on your personal responsibilities and relationships. Invest in yourself. Take a course. Learn something new or explore a makeover.

