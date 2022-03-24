The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Lines long for gas giveaway 2.0

Willie Wilson pledged to give away a total of $1 million worth of gas Thursday through nearly 50 stations in Chicago and the suburbs.

 March 24, 2022 07:27 AM
Motorists fill up Thursday at a BP station in Cicero during Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Motorists were lined up for blocks Thursday morning as businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway began at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Chicago authorities tried to prevent people from lining up hours early as happened a week ago, causing traffic jams.

Social media posts reported long lines at some suburban stations well ahead of the start.

A long line of cars waited Thursday to fill up at a BP station in Cicero during Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Motorists lined up at a BP station in Cicero Thursday to fill up during Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

All of the pumps were in constant use Thursday at a BP station in Cicero.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Willie Wilson greeted motorists and pumped gas Thursday at a BP station at 5201 W. Cermak Road in Cicero.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Motorists waited in line for free gas Thursday at a Mobil station at Foster and Green Bay Road in Evanston.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

