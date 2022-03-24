Lines long for gas giveaway 2.0

Motorists were lined up for blocks Thursday morning as businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway began at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Wilson pledged to give away a total of $1 million worth of gas Thursday through nearly 50 stations in Chicago and the suburbs.
Chicago authorities tried to prevent people from lining up hours early as happened a week ago, causing traffic jams.
Social media posts reported long lines at some suburban stations well ahead of the start.
Round Lake Beach police officer fires at juvenile pointing gun at him — juvenile not hit and gun turned out to be a replica
The Latest
Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday after someone called police and said the juvenile was pointing a gun at him, police said.
The outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. and affected service on the Red, Brown and Purple lines, according to the CTA.
PANDAS is marked by the sudden onset of OCD-like behaviors in children infected with Group A streptococcus, or strep.
Seeing fiance live with cats raises worries about his compassion level.