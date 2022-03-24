The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
McDonald’s bringing back Szechuan sauce, for extremely limited time

The sauce will only be available on the McDonald’s app for free when selected as a dipping sauce option for Chicken McNuggets.

By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
 March 24, 2022 03:00 PM
With hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar notes, McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce will come in limited-edition, golden foil packets in five different designs, which together spell “Szechuan.”

McDonald’s is spicing things up and bringing back its viral Szechuan Sauce for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that the dipping sauce will return for a few days starting March 31, while supplies last. It’s described as a savory and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar.

The sauce originally debuted in 1998 as part of a McDonald’s promotion for the Disney animated film “Mulan.”

In 2017, after a nearly 20-year hiatus, interest got a big uptick when the sauce was mentioned on an episode of “Rick and Morty”—an edgy, adult-oriented animated series on Cartoon Network. The sauce returned for one day in 2017 and supplies quickly ran out.

“It’s only returned three other times in the past 24 years, and we’re excited for fans to get another taste of the elusive favorite for just a few days,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

It also came back in 2018 and there are packages of the old sauce for sale on eBay. Prices vary but a single sauce that expired in 2017 was listed recently for $950.

How to get McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce

This time, the sauce will only be available on the McDonald’s app for free when selected as a dipping sauce option for Chicken McNuggets. Five sauces can also be purchased a la carte on the app, McDonald’s said.

The sauce also will come in five different golden foil designs that spell out “Szechuan.”

Get deals with McDonald’s app

McDonald’s has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don’t have the app? McDonald’s says on its website that you’ll get a free large fries when you download the app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards through March 31. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of hash browns, vanilla cone, McChicken or a cheeseburger for free.

Read more at usatoday.com

