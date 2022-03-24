3 women hurt, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting

Three women were hurt, one critically, in a shooting Thursday night in South Shore.
The women were in a car just before 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Merrill Avenue when a silver sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
One woman, 34, was struck in the shoulder and back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Another woman, 44, was shot in the face and taken to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.
The third woman, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
