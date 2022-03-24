The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
3 women hurt, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting

The women were in a car just before 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Merrill Avenue when a silver sedan approached and someone inside opened fire

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 24, 2022 10:19 PM
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/ Sun-Times

Three women were hurt, one critically, in a shooting Thursday night in South Shore.

The women were in a car just before 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Merrill Avenue when a silver sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

One woman, 34, was struck in the shoulder and back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Another woman, 44, was shot in the face and taken to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The third woman, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Ayo5.jpg
Bulls
Bulls toughness continues to be under the microscope after latest loss
In the wake of the Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem on-the-court argument with the Heat on Wednesday, Bulls coach Billy Donovan discussed his players and the idea of his own locker room’s toughness. And while he feels there is a level of accountability, he also admitted that there is a lack of physical toughness against the elite teams that has to change.
By Joe Cowley
March 24, 2022 10:07 PM
Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School, 7414 N. Wolcott Ave., in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Editorials
About those 5 lost school days in CPS...
It’s a sore spot with educators that they lost pay, but it’s their union that chose a walkout — really, an illegal strike. What’s worse, though, is that children lost days of teaching that they won’t fully get back.
By CST Editorial Board
March 24, 2022 10:00 PM
A taxi driver shot a man attempting to carjack him Mar. 24, 2022, in Austin.
News
Taxi driver shoots attempted carjacker in Austin
Three males entered the driver’s vehicle, and one pulled out a handgun and demanded the 30-year-old car.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 24, 2022 09:33 PM
162731_6188.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscar team plans ‘surprises’ for fans of James Bond, ‘Godfather’
Sunday ceremony also will offer a performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and plenty of humor that’s not mean-spirited
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
March 24, 2022 09:12 PM
Kane__2_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Unlike Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane leaves talk of future ‘for another day’
Plus, Dominik Kubalik is a healthy scratch against the Kings and goalie Kevin Lankinen looks to get in a rhythm.
By Ben Pope
March 24, 2022 09:11 PM