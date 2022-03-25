Horoscope for Friday, March 25, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will make your point when talking to others. Nevertheless, a parent or boss (or someone in authority) might do something that affects your cash flow, earnings or assets in some way. Or perhaps something will affect a possession you own? Make sure you get to the bottom of things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Something related to travel plans is unpredictable. For example, scheduled travel plans might be delayed or canceled, whereas some of you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. University and college schedules are also unreliable. It’s a crapshoot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a popular time for you. You’re in the groove! Nevertheless, something unexpected might affect banking details or something to do with inheritances, insurance matters or shared property. Double check everything to stay on top financial matters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People continue to admire you. (Looking good!) Be cooperative with close friends and partners, but expect a few surprises. Someone might demand more freedom in the relationship? Or perhaps they will have a surprising suggestion? You might meet someone unusual today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your work routine will probably be interrupted for some reason. Or perhaps, unexpected news that is health-related will surprise you? Pet owners should be vigilant because something related to your pet might catch you off guard. Today will have some unexpected events.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Parents take note: This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. Know where they are at all times. Social plans might also change suddenly today. Or perhaps, you will receive a surprise invitation to go somewhere? Be aware that this window of opportunity will be brief, so act fast.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something unexpected might affect your home routine. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might appear at your door. Be wise and stock the fridge so you’re ready for anything. “Coffee, tea, beer?”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do to minimize problems. Stay cool because emotional distractions can cause accidents. Meanwhile, unusual news, new faces and new places will keep you on your toes today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your money because some unpredictable influences are at play today. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. A wise teacher once said, “Trust everyone and always lock your door.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you feel independent and self-reliant. You might meet a new friend. One thing is certain: Something unusual will affect your day. Perhaps your spontaneous and original ideas will impress someone?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your psychic abilities are highly tuned today because the moon is hiding in your chart dancing with your ruler Uranus. This definitely sharpens your antennas. Obviously, this is a good day to trust your intuition and go with your hunches. For example, “If you think something fishy is going on, it is.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an interesting day because you’re bound to encounter interesting people. New friends, especially people who are different or unusual in some way, might come into your world. If you are dealing with a group or an organization, someone might have a forward-thinking idea. Be ready to listen.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, composer Elton John (1947) shares your birthday today. You are playful, high spirited and entertaining. You don’t hesitate to speak your mind, but fortunately, you are clever, articulate and an excellent debater. And people like you. This is a year of learning and teaching. You will have opportunities to enjoy more solitude, and reflect upon your spiritual beliefs. Later in the year, life will become more exciting.

