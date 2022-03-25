The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
College Sports Sports Columnists

Yes, we know the Big Ten is having another pathetic NCAA tournament. Here’s why.

Maybe, just maybe, the conference isn’t as good as it thinks it is.

Rick Morrissey By Rick Morrissey
 March 25, 2022 11:57 AM
SHARE Yes, we know the Big Ten is having another pathetic NCAA tournament. Here’s why.
The NCAA Tournament has not been kind to the Big Ten or Illinois coach Brad Underwood.

The NCAA Tournament has not been kind to the Big Ten or Illinois coach Brad Underwood.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

It’s that time of year when those of us who attended Big Ten schools are asked to explain the sad state of Big Ten men’s basketball. We are doctors, lawyers, teachers, ministers, architects, bankers, chefs and farmers, among many other occupations, but every March, our academic diplomas somehow transform each of us into Dickie V. Looking to many Big Ten grads for answers on this topic is misguided, like asking a university archivist to demonstrate proper form on the bench press or a roofer to explain James Joyce’s “Ulysses.’’ But you detractors persist.

Don’t think we haven’t noticed the mocking tone in your tweets, texts and posts! We know that the Big Ten is “struggling’’ in the NCAA Tournament! You’ve made that very clear! But let me take a stab at explaining things, seeing as how Dickie V once sent me his autobiography with the inscription, “Rick, You’re Awesome Baby!!!’’ So, yes, I am a something of a college basketball expert.

The Big Ten is having an awful NCAA Tournament for what feels like the 10th year in a row. Every March, it collects large quantities of tournament bids, then throws them away in near-record time. Picture a highway littered with tire tread that semi-trucks have shed. That’s what those bids typically look like a few days into the tournament for the Big Ten.

Of the nine teams invited this year, only two remained after the first two rounds. When Michigan lost Thursday in the Sweet 16, it meant only Purdue was left.

Last year, nine Big Ten teams made the tournament and none made the Final Four. Illinois, a No. 1 seed, lost by 13 points to eighth-seeded Loyola in the second round. The conference hasn’t won the national championship since 2000, when Michigan State beat Florida. I’m told President Grover Cleveland, a big Gators fan, was very upset.

Here are some theories on the conference’s difficulties, with a 1 to 10 value given for its validity (10 being most valid):

Crazy Things Happen in the Tournament. There’s no escaping this fact. If you’ve ever filled out an NCAA Tournament bracket, you know it to be true. Nobody saw 15th-seeded St. Peter’s making it to the Sweet 16 this year, but everybody knew the idea of a 15th-seeded St. Peter’s advancing was going to happen because something like it seems to happen every year. Seven out of nine Big Ten teams falling in the first weekend isn’t crazy. It’s become the norm. Validity: 5.

The Big Ten is a Bunch of Choking Dogs. This is college basketball’s version of mass hysteria. One conference team in the tournament sneezes, and every other conference team in the tournament is diagnosed with a terminal disease. I have a hard time buying the idea that third-seeded Wisconsin, knowing that the Big Ten has historically struggled, played badly in a second-round loss to 11th-seeded Iowa State because it was nervous about letting the conference down. The conference co-champions lost because they weren’t that good. Validity: 3.

The Fatigue Factor. This theory presupposes that the Big Ten is the biggest, toughest and most-talented conference in the nation and that getting through the regular-season schedule and conference tournament leaves teams bruised and battered when March Madness arrives. There might be something to this. It is a physical league, always has been. But is it that much more of a meat grinder than the other top conferences? If it is, maybe the Big Ten ought to consider banning tackle basketball. Validity: 6.

There are very few dominant teams in the country. Gonzaga was a No. 1 seed but struggled against Georgia State and Memphis before losing to Arkansas. I never looked at the Zags and saw dominance. I saw vulnerability, much the same way I see vulnerability in almost every team left in the tournament. Anybody can beat anybody else. The dilution of talent in college basketball plays a huge role. Validity: 8 

The Big Ten is overrated. We have a winner! Illinois shared the regular-season conference title with Wisconsin, but anyone with any familiarity with college basketball knew the Illini were in trouble when they faced Houston in the second round. The Cougars were just the kind of athletic team that would give Illinois trouble, raising the question: How does the Big Ten co-champion lose early in the conference tournament and then fall to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament? Likely by playing in an overrated conference. Illinois coach Brad Underwood after the loss to Houston: “We will keep getting back here.’’ He meant that in a positive way, but it sounded like a threat. Validity: 10.

 

Next Up In College Sports
NCAA Midwest: All you need to know about Kansas, Providence, Miami and Iowa State
Michigan settles students’ sex-abuse lawsuit
NCAA Tournament: Big Ten title hopes down to Purdue, Michigan. One of these years …
United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement
When inclusion and fairness collide
Illinois hires Shauna Green as women’s basketball coach
The Latest
Chicago police officers at a 2017 graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.
Police Reform
Lightfoot says 5 years for sweeping police reforms was ‘unrealistic’ as city gets another 3 years
The mayor estimates the cost of completing those massive reforms will be between $50 million and $100 million.
By Frank Main
March 25, 2022 01:18 PM
1239145138.jpg
Columnists
Plunging into the world of Donald Trump’s relentless spam emails — and regretting it
SNEED: Even though I never gave the man a dime nor voted for him, I’ve been the recipient of a never-ending barrage of pleas for donations that increasingly have taken on a threatening tone.
By Michael Sneed
March 25, 2022 12:58 PM
After spending 120 days camped out on a rooftop in Woodlawn, Pastor Corey Brooks has temporarily come down to be with his mother whose health is failing.
Woodlawn
Corey Brooks temporarily leaves Woodlawn rooftop after mother is hospitalized
Brooks had lived in the cold for 121 days before receiving the call that his mother, battling cancer, had been hospitalized early Monday.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 25, 2022 12:58 PM
FILE - Marlin Bowen, left, and Joe Imlay of Northern California, visit the cliff dwellings in Bandelier National Monument near Los Alamos, N.M. on Sept. 26, 2011.
Suburban Chicago
Yorkville woman killed by falling rock in New Mexico
Brenda Holzer, 54, of Yorkville was fatally injured Wednesday while climbing a ladder at Brandelier National Monument.
By Associated Press
March 25, 2022 12:41 PM
Zach7.jpg
Sports Saturday
Bulls’ downward spiral could lead to an entirely different offseason
The Bulls’ core three looked to be a lock to build around a few months ago, but as this season has started to unravel could plans change with an early playoff exit?
By Joe Cowley
March 25, 2022 12:07 PM