The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Food and Restaurants Taste

Chicago Restaurant Week 2022 serving up variety of dining deals at area eateries

For 17 days, more than 343 are restaurants featuring specially priced options for lunch, brunch and/or dinner.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 25, 2022 11:48 AM
SHARE Chicago Restaurant Week 2022 serving up variety of dining deals at area eateries
Sample the fare at Lure Fish Bar, one of hundreds of area eateries participating in this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week.

Sample the fare at River North’s Lure Fish Bar, one of hundreds of area eateries participating in this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week.

Courtesy Lure Fish Bar

Got a list of all those restaurants you’ve been longing to try?

Chicago Restaurant Week, the 15th edition kicking off today and running through April 10, could be the best — and more affordable — way to finally check them out.

Starting Friday, more than 343 are restaurants spanning 35 Chicago neighborhoods and including 33 suburban eateries, are serving up specially priced and curated menus for lunch and dinner. Once again, takeout/delivery options are available in addition to traditional dine-in experiences.

The prix fixe menus will set you back $25 for lunch or brunch, and $39 or $55 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax, gratuity and delivery). Reservations, though not required, are strongly encouraged and can be made at eatitupchicago.com.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their curated menu offerings can be found here.

In presenting the 17-day culinary celebration, Choose Chicago will be making donations to Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark’s The Abundance Setting, which supports working moms in the culinary/hospitality industries; Food Hero, a Pilsen and Little Village-based Latino food incubator/culinary school and shared kitchen; and World Central Kitchen, cooking and serving up millions of meals across the globe in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. 

Next Up In Taste
Italy baker makes ‘peace bread,’ sweets for Ukraine refugees
McDonald’s bringing back Szechuan sauce, for extremely limited time
At Miami Open, NBA star Jimmy Butler is in the coffee drink business
A look inside Garfield Park’s food business incubator, The Hatchery
Clementines — the darlings of the citrus fruit world — are delicious and nutritious
Menu planner: Save some dollars with citrus chicken chili
The Latest
merlin_102809005.jpg
College Sports
Yes, we know the Big Ten is having another pathetic NCAA tournament. Here’s why.
Maybe, just maybe, the conference isn’t as good as it thinks it is.
By Rick Morrissey
March 25, 2022 11:57 AM
56731.jpg
White Sox
‘Jumpy’ White Sox reliever Joe Kelly is throwing bullpens and ‘trusting the process’
“The ball is coming out good, the body is moving a lot quicker,” Kelly said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 25, 2022 11:54 AM
A screenshot from a viral TikTok video that got 3 million views showing a woman getting evicted from an apartment in Chicago. Scammers apparently had broken in, changed the locks and rented it out, posing as the property owner. The woman’s face is blurred, and she is standing outside the building’s front door, holding a few items she carried out.
Coronavirus
Renters, property owners hit by scams
Housing scams, flourishing during the COVID-19 pandemic, are targeting renters and owners in the city and suburbs, experts say. Here’s what to watch out for.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
March 25, 2022 11:35 AM
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;
News
Body pulled from Chicago River at Lawrence Avenue
Someone found the body floating facedown near Lawrence Avenue Friday morning, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 25, 2022 11:12 AM
Diana Ross performing during a concert in Chicago in 1977
Chicago History
This week in history: An evening with Diana Ross
The Supremes star-turned-solo artist, born this week on March 26, blew fans away with her 1977 concert. Here’s a look back at the spectacle.
By Alison Martin
March 25, 2022 10:30 AM