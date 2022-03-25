Chicago Restaurant Week 2022 serving up variety of dining deals at area eateries

Got a list of all those restaurants you’ve been longing to try?

Chicago Restaurant Week, the 15th edition kicking off today and running through April 10, could be the best — and more affordable — way to finally check them out.

Starting Friday, more than 343 are restaurants spanning 35 Chicago neighborhoods and including 33 suburban eateries, are serving up specially priced and curated menus for lunch and dinner. Once again, takeout/delivery options are available in addition to traditional dine-in experiences.

The prix fixe menus will set you back $25 for lunch or brunch, and $39 or $55 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax, gratuity and delivery). Reservations, though not required, are strongly encouraged and can be made at eatitupchicago.com.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their curated menu offerings can be found here.

In presenting the 17-day culinary celebration, Choose Chicago will be making donations to Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark’s The Abundance Setting, which supports working moms in the culinary/hospitality industries; Food Hero, a Pilsen and Little Village-based Latino food incubator/culinary school and shared kitchen; and World Central Kitchen, cooking and serving up millions of meals across the globe in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.