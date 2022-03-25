The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture Music

Terence Blanchard’s ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ a complex, emotionally charged life’s journey

A major, compelling work by one of the most important new composing voices in opera is playing out at Lyric Opera.

By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 March 25, 2022 02:51 PM
SHARE Terence Blanchard’s ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ a complex, emotionally charged life’s journey
Billie (soprano Latonia Moore) comforts her son Charles (baritone Will Liverman) in a scene from the Lyric Opera production of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”

Billie (soprano Latonia Moore) comforts her son Charles (baritone Will Liverman) in a scene from the Lyric Opera of Chicago production of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”

© Todd Rosenberg Photography

When “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” opened the Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season, it created something of a sensation.

For starters, it was the first opera by a Black composer presented by the New York company, and the cachet of its creators certainly contributed: contemporary jazz legend Terence Blanchard, and librettist Kasi Lemmons, a noted film director and screenwriter.

But more important was the quality of the offering itself. That became readily apparent Thursday evening as Lyric Opera of Chicago opened its gripping take on this 2019 opera, just the second work by a Black composer performed on the company’s main stage.

Lyric Opera of Chicago — ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’

Untitled

When: 2 p.m. March 27; four additional performances through April 8

Where: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker

Tickets: $39-$319

Info:lyricopera.org


With a title taken from an evocative phrase in an Old Testament verse, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” is a sad, harrowing and ultimately redemptive tale based on the best-selling memoir of New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow.

It is a specifically Black story but it is also a universally human story that confronts issues of otherness and psychological trauma, focusing on a “boy of particular grace” in the rural South who struggles desperately to fit in.

Charles is haunted into early adulthood by the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of an older cousin when he is 7 and the shame, anger and loneliness that followed. As the opera opens, he is given an opportunity for bloody revenge. Will he take it? That question hangs menacingly in the air as he looks back at his life.

Lyric’s version of “Fire,” a co-production with the Met and Los Angeles Opera, is co-directed by James Robinson and Camille A. Brown, who deftly give voice to the story’s gritty realism and emotional honesty.

Kudos to the dance scenes, which were originally choreographed by Brown and revived by Jay Staten—the ghostly dance fantasy at the beginning of Act 2 and the high-stomping, show-dance number in the Act 3 college scene. 

Allen Moyer’s scenery is simple yet highly effective, relying primarily on transporting black-and-white and color images that are brilliantly deployed by projection designer Greg Emetaz onto three giant screens at the back and sides of the stage and parts of two giant interlocking boxes. At first, the open, barn-wood covered interior of the larger of the two boxes faces the audience with the slightly smaller one inset as its back panel, the whole unit serving as a kind of stage within the stage. Then, the two boxes are constantly rotated and reconfigured, with pieces of furniture and other set pieces added to evocatively set the scenes.

Reginald Smith Jr. (from left), Benjamin Preacely and Will Liverman&nbsp;star in Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons’ “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Reginald Smith Jr. (from left), Benjamin Preacely and and Will Liverman star in Terrence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons’ “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” at Lyric Opera of Chicago.|

© Todd Rosenberg Photography

Baritone Will Liverman rises to the vocal and dramatic challenges of the central role of Charles, capturing both the deep pain and quiet toughness of this character and adroitly handling Blanchard’s taut vocal writing.

But as obviously central to this opera as Charles is, much of the story’s emotional heart lies with Billie, his mother, who dominates Act 1. In her Lyric debut, soprano Latonia Moore commands the stage with sure-footed technique, spot-on high notes and nuanced vocal shadings, conveying both Billie’s unstoppable force and poignant disappointments.

Other standouts include Reginald Smith Jr., who makes the most of the minor role of Uncle Paul, with his big, enveloping baritone voice, and tenor Chauncey Packer as Spinner, Billie’s smarmy, two-timing husband.

Opera is a challenging medium because of its collaborative and theatrical nature, but Blanchard, whose Academy Award-nominated compositions were clearly a help, is right at home in this realm.

Steering clear of any avant-garde trappings, he has created a score with depth, complexity and richness. The music, which can be breezy, edgy and tough, is decidedly tonal and classical with a jazz-tinged flair and dashes of gospel and blues along the way.

Blanchard’s most ingenious idea is inserting a kind of jazz quartet into the augmented pit orchestra of nearly 60 musicians, with this foursome functioning much like the continuo in baroque repertoire. Particularly notable is the lively, free-flowing playing of pianist Stu Mindeman and the work of Jeff “Tain” Watts on drum set.           

Conductor Daniela Candillari nicely shapes the dramatic flow and emotional contours of this opera and capably handles the changing moods and idiomatic flavor of the music.

Does “Fire” have what it takes to endure? It’s too soon to know. But this is a major, compelling work by one of the most important, new composing voices in opera.     

Related

 

 

 

     

 

      

 

Next Up In Theater
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 24-30
Terence Blanchard returns to opera with ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’
In ‘Good Night, Oscar’ Sean Hayes captures the wit, wisdom and anguish of Levant
Lesley Nicol journeys from childhood to ‘Downton Abbey’ in engaging one-woman show
Stage musical about the making of ‘Jaws’ finds its ‘Steven Spielberg’
Michael Jackson Broadway musical ‘MJ’ heading to Chicago
The Latest
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference at the team’s training facility.
NFL
Browns QB Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations
“I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed a woman in my life,” Watson said. “That’s not how I was raised. I’ve never done these things people are alleging.”
By Tom Withers | AP
March 25, 2022 02:47 PM
Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis throws long toss at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Cubs make camp cuts, top prospect Brennen Davis made ‘really good impression’
The Cubs assigned 11 players to minor-league camp
By Maddie Lee
March 25, 2022 02:29 PM
Stanley Rankin, who arrived around 2 a.m. to get free gas and ended up volunteering to work for the gas giveaway, fills a driver’s tank with free gas courtesy of mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson at the Mobil gas station at 1950 Green Bay Rd. in Evanston, Ill., Thursday morning, March 24, 2022. Wilson is giving away $1 million worth of free gas in 50 gas stations in Cook County.
City Hall
Lightfoot to waive 3-cents-a-gallon gas tax hike until Dec. 31 to ease pain at pump
The city will forfeit about $18 million by temporarily reducing the gas tax. The tax money pays for snow removal, street pavement, bridge maintenance and related personnel costs.
By Fran Spielman
March 25, 2022 02:00 PM
Reese Johnson returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup this week against the Ducks and Kings.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks turn to Reese Johnson to fill Ryan Carpenter’s shoes
With Carpenter in Calgary and Johnson finally recovered from his broken clavicle, the Hawks have a new fourth-line center the rest of this season.
By Ben Pope
March 25, 2022 01:54 PM
Chicago police officers at a 2017 graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.
Police Reform
Lightfoot says 5 years for sweeping police reforms was ‘unrealistic’ as city gets another 3 years
The mayor estimates the cost of completing those massive reforms will be between $50 million and $100 million.
By Frank Main
March 25, 2022 01:18 PM