Horoscope for Sunday, March 27, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to enjoy the company of good friends, as well as your involvement or participation in clubs, groups, conferences and conventions. Yes, you’re ready to schmooze! You have something to say and you intend to be heard.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

People notice you, whether you are aware of this or not. In fact, some people are aware of the personal details about your private life. Fear not, with powerful planets at the very top of your chart, you are blessed now. Even though you might be low-key, you can still negotiate with bosses, parents and VIPs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you’re eager for adventure, which is why you have that restless feeling. You want to explore new turf, travel, see new places and learn new things. Relations with people from other cultures will be friendly. In fact, a friendly romance might blossom.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way at this time. For starters, you look good to others, especially parents and bosses. In addition to which you have the advantage when negotiating shared property and financial matters. Bonus!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Despite your desire to explore and learn, your main thrust is to get along with others, especially those who are closest to you. In order to do this, you will have to go more than halfway. This simply requires cooperation and a helpful attitude.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might have to work on behalf of someone else. Perhaps you will perform a service for someone? (Be helpful if you can because after all, what goes around, comes around.) This is also a good day to get better organized and deal with pet-related details.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day to socialize with others online or in person. Enjoy family and the friends in your bubble, especially children. Sports events, fun diversions, travel opportunities and the enjoyment of the arts and music will please you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. Admittedly, increased chaos and activity on the home front might be daunting. Nevertheless, relations with others are warm and friendly, which is why you might also enjoy entertaining.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Life is good. Today you appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings almost as if you are seeing them through new eyes. Likewise, relations with daily contacts are warm and supportive. Nevertheless, you have strong views and are ready to share them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are working hard to boost your earnings lately; and likewise, many of you have been spending money as well. The cash is flowing! Today you might think about what you own and what you owe because at a deeper level you want to define some basic values.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Things tend to go your way because the moon is in your sign. This is something that happens for two days every month and when it does, your luck is slightly better than all the other signs. You’re restless today, perhaps because of a sudden change.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Grab every chance to enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings, especially with good food and drink because you need some downtime. You need to relax and make time for yourself so that you feel grounded, and in the present. Open yourself to your own happiness instead of happiness substitutes.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Stephen Dillane (1957) shares your birthday. You are innovative and independent. You are a sensitive person who appears blunt, bold and aggressive. In fact, you put your loved ones first. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you will wind up things and let go of people and situations that are no longer relevant in your world.

