Horoscope for Monday, March 28, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 10 a.m. EDT for the rest of the day After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s the beginning of the week, and this is a solid day to think about your future goals. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced than you because it could be helpful. Listen to friends and acquaintances you trust and respect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a favorable day for you because people in authority are open to helping you. They might help you with direct assistance or guidance or recommendations. (In fact, this positive support will turn into a romantic connection for some.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a wonderful day to study and learn, or finish an important paper or manuscript. Avenues related to publishing, the media, the law and medicine, as well as anything to do with higher education, are definitely favored. Do the work.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It will be to your advantage to pursue discussions about taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. You won’t overlook details. Your mind will be focused in a practical way. In fact, the results of these discussions will favor you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have a serious discussion with a partner or close friend, especially about practical matters. Mary Poppins sang, “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.” That is probably what you will experience today. Someone will help you do what is necessary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This will be an extremely productive day for you! You are ready to work hard, especially related to practical matters. You will achieve a lot because your mind is focused and you will take care of details. But what is sweet, is that you will enjoy doing this work. You’re on board!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Children might be an increased responsibility for some of you today. Likewise, many of you are doing work related to the arts, the entertainment world or social events. In all these cases, you won’t mind doing what is required of you because it will be rewarding.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A discussion with a parent or older family member will go well. Despite the chaos you might have at home, today you will make headway in reaching a consensus with a family member or making things more pleasant. Likewise, this can be a good day for real estate negotiations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are an excellent communicator today! This is fantastic news for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting, editing or writing. Your mind is focused, sharp and yet, your words are nuanced and will be welcomed by others. Oh yeah, you’re in the zone!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial decisions will go well because you have the ability to attract money to you, and you also have the ability to make sensible, practical decisions regarding your personal wealth and your possessions. This is definitely a win-win situation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon, Venus, Mars and Saturn are all in your sign, which makes you emotional, focused, charming, independent, and ready for whatever comes your way. Fortunately, this is also your lucky day. Rally your forces and set them marching!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The most important thing that you achieve today will probably be done behind the scenes or in private. You might choose to be secretive or it just might turn out that way because you’re working in the wings. Whatever the case, you will be favored because Jupiter is giving you divine protection.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer, songwriter Lady Gaga (1986) shares your birthday. You’re extremely organized, resourceful and creative — a powerful combo! You’re a natural leader, and you know how to use your charm and magnetism to take charge. You will feel a definite change of this year. It’s the first year of a new cycle for you, which means be courageous enough to explore new ideas and avenues. Open any door!

