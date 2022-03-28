The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Grandma’s happy to babysit kids, but only on her terms

She won’t allow her grandchildren to come into her (cluttered, smelly) house, and insists their parents be home by 9 p.m.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
 March 28, 2022 06:00 AM
SHARE Dear Abby: Grandma’s happy to babysit kids, but only on her terms
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have two elementary-aged children. My mother occasionally babysits for us and freely volunteers to do so. If we sometimes hire sitters, she seems offended. However, she insists she must watch the children in our home, never hers.

While we appreciate her time, it would be lovely to drop the children off at her home occasionally rather than have to leave our house if we want a date night. I have made gentle suggestions, which she invariably declines. I should mention the condition of her home is borderline hoarder status. We have offered to sort things with her, and even hire a company to help her move anything she could part with.

Her house is starting to smell funny and it’s definitely not very clean. I’m at a loss about why she won’t address this. It’s not a time issue; she’s retired. I suspect she’s deliberately making the house unwelcoming to avoid having anyone over, including her grandchildren.

When she babysits at our house, she sets a very early end time (i.e., 9 p.m.), then complains about how tired she is and gets a bit martyrish, although she has told me on many other occasions that she enjoys our kids and they are “easy” to watch. I can’t help but feel this issue might be resolved at her house. Am I unreasonable, or do you have other suggestions? — DATE NIGHT IN MICHIGAN

DEAR DATE NIGHT: You aren’t being unreasonable. I would describe your attitude as “entitled.” Your mother is also entitled. She’s entitled to set the time and place in which she will be performing this free service for you. If your date will extend beyond the time your mom is “available,” you will have to hire someone else, and she will have to accept it.

P.S. Continue to press your mom about the issue of her hoarding, because it may be a symptom of a larger problem.

DEAR ABBY: My partner, “Josh,” is a musician who insists on still practicing with the band even though he doesn’t have gigs. We have two fragile family members who would die if they got COVID-19, so we have tried to avoid any risks. Yet he still does band practice with people outside our household. The bandmates are not careful like we are and one even has weekly gigs with another band!

I want to ask Josh to stop band practice altogether, but I’m afraid he will resent me, fly off the handle and ultimately end our relationship. I wish I didn’t have to worry and ask this stuff, but he keeps putting himself in situations that violate everything we have worked so hard to accomplish. Why is it so hard for him to give up in-person practice? Why can’t he put everyone’s safety first? I’m so conflicted, Abby. What do I do? — BAND GIRLFRIEND IN NEW YORK

DEAR GIRLFRIEND: If you are as deeply worried about the safety of your medically fragile relatives as you have stated, YOU should end the relationship. Josh may need to practice with his bandmates so they don’t replace him. He cannot be responsible for their behavior, and for you to expect him to be is unrealistic.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Snap-happy relatives expect us to display the dozens of photos they send
Dear Abby: I’ll be crushed if Dad misses my wedding to help sickly girlfriend
Dear Abby: When I got cancer, husband abused me, filed for divorce
Dear Abby: Should animal lover marry terrific man who also hates pets?
Dear Abby: Can I help friend whose weight has become unhealthy?
Dear Abby: Man refuses to take 4-year relationship to the next level
The Latest
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
2 killed, 3 teens among 14 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
The fatal shootings occurred in Humboldt Park and Lake View.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 06:20 AM
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot walking on sidewalk in Little Village
The teen was walking in the 2800 block of South Kedvale Avenue when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 06:14 AM
A rendering of Bally’s proposed casino complex at 777 W. Chicago Ave., site of a Chicago Tribune printing plant.
Chicago Enterprise
There’s a new hot hand in the casino stakes
With two sites involving McCormick Place now eliminated, the city has emphasized parameters that could favor one of the remaining proposals.
By David Roeder
March 28, 2022 05:30 AM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives with her security detail at a South Side news conference in May 2021.
City Hall
Dozens of Chicago cops guard mayor and family in below-the-radar security unit created in 2020
The unit protects Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Logan Square home and City Hall. Like past mayors, she also has a personal bodyguard detail. In February, a man was charged with stalking her. ‘It’s different than a call. It’s different than an email. This was real,’ the mayor said.
By Frank Main and Fran Spielman
March 28, 2022 05:00 AM
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;
Chicago
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in traffic accidents in Mayfair, Little Village
The accidents occurred about 15 miles apart.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 03:52 AM