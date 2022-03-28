Big northern pike: Good catch from a Chicago harbor on the first day that felt like real spring

FOTW for March 30, 2022. photo attached

Remember the mid-March day that felt like spring (the tease)?

With his pier pass, Luke Venegoni took advantage to cast lipless crankbaits and ChatterBaits in hopes of smallmouth bass or “whatever will bite” from a pier on the Chicago lakefront.

After a few casts, a northern pike “crushed” his lure.

“Kinda fought like a log, but I didn’t have a net, so it made for a very sketchy and exciting landing!” he emailed.

It roughly measured 38-40 inches on his rod.

The pier-pass program ends Thursday, March 31, then the piers are locked until boating season in mid-May.

