NBC Sports Chicago will debut weeknight show ‘Unfiltered with David Kaplan’ on April 4

David Kaplan will return to weeknight TV on April 4, when “Unfiltered with David Kaplan” airs at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago. The 30-minute show will air Monday through Friday on the network’s linear and digital channels.

A release announcing the show says Kaplan “will dive into trending sports topics, pop culture and candid conversations with players, coaches and insiders.” The show will not have a panel of guests like Kaplan’s last NBCSCH show, “SportsTalk Live,” but the network’s team reporters will appear.

NBCSCH dropped “SportsTalk Live” in August 2020 amid personnel and programming cuts initiated by parent company NBCUniversal because of the pandemic. With restrictions being lifted across the country, the network is returning to normalcy.

“The pandemic has prevented us from being in studio as much as we would want,” Kaplan said. “As it began to subside, my bosses approached me about doing a show that would lead into our regular pregame shows each night. I’m thrilled to be back working five nights a week talking sports in the best sports city in America.”

Kaplan will make sports betting a big part of the show. He’ll discuss his own bets in the segment “Tip of the Kap,” as well as those of experts from PointsBet, NBC Sports’ official betting partner.

“Unfiltered with David Kaplan” helps fill a void in original programming at NBCSCH, which has lagged behind Marquee Sports Network, the rival regional sports network in town. Outside of “Football Aftershow,” which Kaplan hosts after Bears games, the network has focused on its shoulder programming for Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games.

“Kaplan not only lives, eats, sleeps and breathes sports, but he’s also wildly entertaining,” John Schippman, vice president of sports content at NBCUniversal Local Chicago, said in the release. “His passionate opinions always get people talking. This high-energy show will be for every type of Chicago fan, and we’re excited to blend sports and entertainment.”

The show will cap a busy day for Kaplan, who will continue to co-host ESPN 1000’s morning show from 7 to 10 a.m.

“To be able to host morning-drive radio with Jonathan Hood at ESPN 1000 and then to have the chance to do a daily TV show every evening on NBC Sports Chicago is my longtime career dream come true,” Kaplan said.